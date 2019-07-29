Best Robot Vacuums Android Central 2019

When you live in a busy household, keeping everything clean isn't the easiest task. That's why having a reliable robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba 690 is so appealing. You'll be able to focus on other tasks or simply allow yourself to relax for a moment while the vacuum does work for you. We've done the research and have gathered the best robot vacuums on the market to fit a variety of homes. See which one works for you.

This robot vacuum proves that you can get plenty of power and features without dishing out too much money. It can run up to 90 minutes at a time, ensuring that it cleans a large area before running out of juice. Since it features Wi-Fi connectivity you'll be able to control it in a variety of ways, including using the iRobot HOME app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. You can schedule this device to begin cleaning at specific times. We recommend programming the unit to work when your home has the least amount of foot traffic, like when everyone is away at work or school. If the vacuum runs out of power while cleaning, it will return to its base, charge back up, and then will continue cleaning where it left off. It doesn't have the ability to map out the layout of your home, but it does come with virtual wall capabilities, which allows you to block off an area of the house to deter the vacuum from entering. It's designed specifically for hard flooring and low-pile carpets, so it won't work as well on thicker carpets or rugs. Pros: Runs up to 90 minutes at a time

Wi-Fi connectivity

Alexa, Google Assistant, iRobot HOME app

Comes with virtual wall

Schedule cleanings

Recharge and resume Cons: No mapping

Not good for medium to high-piled carpets

Best Overall iRobot Roomba 690 A powerful yet inexpensive vacuum It provides powerful suction, home assistant options, a run time of up to 90 minutes, and additional convenience features without costing too much. $275 at Amazon

Best Budget: iLife A4s

If you're the kind of shopper that just wants something simple that doesn't cost too much, you'll be interested in the iLife A4s. It's a basic machine that doesn't include Wi-Fi connectivity or voice assistant services. However, it offers plenty of other features to make it a worthwhile purchase. For one thing, it has a super long battery life with the ability to run as long as 140 minutes. You can schedule it to clean your home at various times in the day. You can't control it with an app, but it does come with a remote control, which will prevent you from bending down each time you want to start the device. Anyone in a multi-level home will appreciate the presence of smart sensors, which prevent the unit from getting damaged either by bumping into things or falling down a flight of stairs. Although there are sensors, this device does not have mapping technology so you can't tell it to go to specific rooms and clean. Additionally, if it's in the middle of a cleaning cycle and it runs out of power, it will return to the charging dock, but won't continue the cleaning process once it's gotten some juice. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 140 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Comes with remote

Smart sensors Cons: No recharge and resume feature

Doesn't map rooms

No Wi-Fi or voice assistant connectivity

No app

Best Budget iLife A4s A cheap-yet-reliable vacuum This unit runs for long periods, features a remote, and can be scheduled to clean at specific times. It's also an inexpensive option. $157 at Amazon

Best for Medium-Pile Carpets: Eufy 11S

Since most robot vacuums are designed specifically for hardwood floors or low-pile carpets, finding something that works on fluffier flooring isn't always easy. The Eufy 11S boasts the ability to work on anything from medium-pile carpets and down. Another thing that we love about it is that it is designed to run quietly, which makes it perfect for use in apartments or when you have a sleeping child. The battery runs up to 100 minutes at a time, which allows the device to reach several different areas before returning to its dock. It doesn't have an app and you won't be able to control it using either Alexa or Google Assistant. However, it does come with a remote so you won't have to bend down and touch the vacuum whenever you want it to start. Not having fancy Wi-Fi features makes it a more affordable unit. It's definitely not the cheapest one we found, but it offers plenty of other conveniences to make it worth the cost. It comes in either black or white so you can purchase the look you like better. Pros: Handles medium-pile carpets

Operates quietly

Runs up to 100 minutes

Decently priced

Comes in two colors

Comes with remote Cons: No voice control

No app

Best for Medium-Pile Carpets Eufy 11S A vacuum for medium-pile carpets This affordable vacuum can handle anything from hardwood floors to medium-pile carpets. It runs quietly for up to 100 minutes at a time. $230 at Amazon

Best Battery Life: Roborock S5

Of all the vacuums we encountered, this one offered the longest battery life while still being a attractive option. It runs up to 150 minutes before needing to recharge, which means it can reach more areas in your home in one go. The dustbin is on the small side so you'll need to change it out more frequently than you would with some others. To get started you can either give a voice command using Amazon Alexa, or you can use the Mi Home app. This unit has five different modes to take care of a variety of situations. One of those modes includes mopping. Attach a microfiber towel to the underside and the unit will spritz a small amount of water as it goes. It's designed to leave your floors relatively dry so you don't worry about your hardwood flooring getting damaged. While it can suck up a decent amount of debris and dust, it unfortunately can't detect the difference between carpet and floor, so, the unit might attempt to mop your carpets. You'll just need to redirect it if it's heading somewhere you don't want it to go. Pros Runs up to 150 minutes

Works with Alexa

Controlled with app

Has mop mode

Tackles large areas Cons Small dustbin

Mop modes doesn't detect carpets

Best Battery Life Roborock S5 A long-lasting robot vacuum It runs up to 150 minutes at a time and can be controlled using either Alexa, or the Mi Home app. The five different modes provide thorough cleaning. $500 at Amazon

Best Splurge: iRobot Roomba i7+

This is the most expensive unit on this list by far, but if you've got the money and want something super convenient we highly recommend splurging on this robot vacuum. It has an automatic dirt disposal feature, which means that it empties out its dustbin into the included Clean Base whenever it gets full. It will go right back to cleaning where it left off after the dump has been made. This self-dumping ability makes it a great choice for busy households or pet owners since it will be able to collect a larger amount of debris without needing your assistance. The Clean Base holds 30 bins worth, so you won't have to clean it out super often. Just keep in mind that when the robot dumps its load, it can be pretty loud. The vacuum itself features rubber brushes to better pick up crumbs, fur, or dirt. This is an advanced robot, so it learns and maps out your home. This means that you can specifically tell it to clean a certain room or to leave a specific room alone. Use voice control or the iRobot HOME app to schedule cleaning times or monitor your unit. Pros: Empties its dustbin

Recharge and resume

Floor mapping and room skipping

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Control with iRobot HOME app Cons: Expensive

Clean Base is loud