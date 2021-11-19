Best robot vacuums for pets Android Central 2021

When you live in a home with pets, it's not uncommon to find fur balls collecting in different areas of the house. Cats and dogs never seem to stop shedding, which makes cleaning up a bit of a hassle. The best way to keep your home clean is with a reliable robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba i7+ that takes care of the furry mess every day. We've researched and gathered a list of the best robot vacuums for pets, which varies from our picks for best robot vacuums overall. See which one fits your needs.

This is most definitely an expensive choice for your home, but it's also one of the only robot vacuums on the market that can dump its dustbin load and continue working. When you spring for the i7+, you get the vacuum and the Clean Base where dustbin loads are stored. You can also purchase a less expensive i7 vacuum on its own, but it won't be compatible with the Clean Base. iRobot designed the Clean Base's bags to hold up to 30 bins worth of debris before needing a replacement, so you can go for long stretches without cleaning up after your vacuum. One thing to note is that while the process of dumping debris into the Clean Base is super convenient, it's also very loud. Why is this such a big pull for pet owners? Bundles of poofy fur tend to clog dustbins up faster than other debris, which forces the vacuum to stop working. But if the device can empty itself, then it can go on cleaning up after your fluffy friends. The included filter also traps 99% of pet allergens to keep your home clean. If that wasn't enough, the recharge and resume feature makes it so that it will head to the charger if the vacuum runs out of juice. Once back to a full charge, it will continue the job where it left off, which seriously makes it one of the best robot vacuums for pets since it will suck in all of that fur around your home. This device uses advanced mapping skills, which allow it to survey your home and distinguish one room from another. So if you want it to clean a specific room or you want it to avoid a particular area, you simply give the command on the iRobot HOME app. You can also control it using Alexa or Google Assistant. What's more, once it has mapped your home, you can place the vacuum in any room, and it will be able to tell where it is by detecting landmarks. Pros: Empties its dustbin

Traps 99% of pet allergens

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Control with iRobot HOME app

Floor mapping and room skipping

Recharge and resume Cons: Super expensive

Clean Base is loud

Best overall iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) A vacuum that empties its own dustbin With this setup, you won't need to interact with your vacuum nearly as much since it empties its dustbin and continues working. $749 at Amazon

$750 at Best Buy

Best budget: iLife V3s Pro

If you're looking for a reliable robot vacuum that consistently and reliably takes care of pet hair, then the iLife V3s Pro is the perfect choice for you. It's the least expensive option on our list by a decent amount, yet it has a decent battery life - up to 100 minutes on one charge. On the other hand, it isn't as fancy as more expensive units; for example, it can't map rooms, work with smart home assistants, and have an app to control it. Instead, there are physical buttons on the vacuum to make it operate, or you can use the included remote control. Since it specializes in hardwood and low pile carpet floors, this vacuum doesn't have any brushes. Being brush-less allows it to pick up plenty of fur without the individual hairs getting stuck in the bristles. When it runs out of power, it automatically returns to the dock and charges itself. However, if it runs out of power while it's in the middle of a cleaning job, it won't pick up where it left off once it's gotten some juice. The best way to get rid of fur bunnies is to schedule cleaning times for when there's little to no foot traffic. Then, use the spot clean feature to have the vacuum attack areas that get extra messy. As with any robot vacuum, you'll need to regularly clean out the dustbin and filter to keep it in proper working order. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 100 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Comes with remote Cons: No recharge and resume feature

Doesn't map rooms

Best budget ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum CleaneriLife V3s Pro A cheap vacuum for pet hair It runs for up to 140 minutes before needing a recharge, and you can schedule it to clean at specific times. From $160 at Amazon

Best battery life: Roborock S6

In our Roborock S6 review, we learned this device can run up to 180 minutes and has the longest battery life of any of the devices on this list. That means it will keep cleaning for long periods and can tackle large areas. However, it also has a relatively small dustbin, so you'll need to empty it often (especially if you have a long-haired animal in your home) for it to clean effectively. This unit can be controlled in a few ways, either by using Amazon Alexa, the Roborock app, or pressing the physical buttons on top of the device. In addition to vacuuming, you can use the Roborock S6 to mop your hard floors. Simply attach the mop to the bottom side. It leaves your floors relatively dry, so you don't have to worry about water damage. The thing you'll need to be wary about is that this unit cannot detect when it comes across a carpet in mop mode. You might need to move it for it to clean the proper areas. Altogether, this unit has five modes to help you clean effectively: carpet, quiet, mopping, turbo, and max. As with most robot vacuums, it's ideal for hard floors and low-pile to medium-pile carpets. This unit is smarter than others. It has sensors to detect ledges and obstacles, which will prevent it from falling downstairs or damaging things in your home. It also maps your house for a more thorough cleaning. It will zigzag back and forth to cover every inch of flooring instead of randomly wandering. Plus, it comes in either black or white so you can choose the look you like best. Pros Runs up to 180 minutes

Works with Alexa

Controlled with app

Has mop mode

Smart mapping

Tackles large areas Cons Small dustbin

Mop mode doesn't detect carpets

Best battery life Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum A long-lasting robot vacuum With a battery life of up to 180 minutes, this vacuum can work for long stretches before needing a recharge. $430 at Amazon

Best dustbin: ECOVACS Deebot OZMO U2 Pro

One of the biggest problems I face when finding a good robot vacuum is dustbin shape and capacity. Sometimes a vacuum's suction is really powerful, but the inner refuse compartment is so small that the robot is relatively ineffective on my carpets. Plus, there's the gross part of emptying those nasty furballs only to realize that you have to fish them out of the dustbin with your finger. Well, that won't be an issue, as we learned in our ECOVACS Deebot OZMO U2 Pro review. To help you deal with all of the pet hair on your floors, this unit comes with a tangle-free brush as well as two different dustbins. One of the dustbins features a mop and vacuum compartment, but the other is solely an enormous 0.8-liter dustbin for vacuuming. Plus, the clamshell design on this extra-large dustbin allows it to open so wide that you'll never have a problem getting those puffy piles of pet hair to fall into your dumpster. Now, the U2 Pro isn't perfect. While an app can control it, it doesn't map your home and uses random cleaning, so it doesn't leave perfect vacuum lines in your carpet. However, it's cheaper than some other options out there and still allows you to set schedules and change various settings using the app. Pros: Extra-large 0.8-liter clamshell dustbin

Comes with "tangle-free" brush

Runs up to 150 minutes

Vacuums and mops

Works with app Cons: Doesn't leave perfect vacuum lines

Doesn't map your home

Best dustbin ECOVACS Deebot OZMO U2 Pro Enormous clamshell dustbin Empty those clumps of fur much more easily with the U2 Pro's extra-large dustbin. It's perfect for gathering giant fur balls. $250 at Amazon

Best for corners: Neato Botvac D6

If you own pets, then you know that fur somehow manages to ball up in the corners of your home. You'll notice by looking around that most robot vacuums are circular, whereas the Neato Botvac D6 has a flat edge on one side. This allows it to dive into baseboard corners to pick up balls of fur and other litter that collect in these penned areas more effectively. It can hold up to 700mL in its dustbin, which is a little higher than average. You'll need to keep an eye on that dustbin since this unit doesn't let you know when it gets full. It features an extra-large brush to help pick up pet hair and other litter. It also runs longer than many other devices. This device can clean for up to 120 minutes before needing a recharge. It's one of the more intelligent models featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, laser sensors, and floor mapping. The sensors allow it to detect obstacles in its path, so it's less likely to get snagged on random items along the way. It can be controlled using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Watch, or the Neato app. It's definitely on the more expensive side of robot vacuums. But, considering all the conveniences it offers, it's a reasonable price. Pros: Large-than-average dustbin

Floor mapping

Runs up to 120 minutes

Wi-Fi connected

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons: Expensive

Doesn't tell you if dustbin is full

Best for corners Neato Botvac D6 Robot Vacuum A powerful, Wi-Fi connected vacuum It's a reliable device with a larger-than-average dustbin that can clean up after your four-legged friends. $350 at Amazon

$400 at Walmart

Best quiet mode: Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX

Robot vacuums aren't the quietest things in the world — they are vacuums, after all. However, some have been designed with a quiet mode so they won't be as noisy. If your children are sleeping or you're trying not to frighten your poor four-legged friend too much, then the RoboVac 11S MAX is a great option to consider. Its quiet mode is one of the best while still having the power to suck up all that pet hair. It runs up to 100 minutes at a time to tackle large sections in one cleaning. The tradeoff here is that the device doesn't have any mapping abilities. That means that it might wander around a little instead of being as thorough as other vacuums. It still does an excellent job cleaning, though, and it features 10 infrared sensors to detect obstacles and ledges. This will prevent it from falling downstairs or bulldozing into your belongings. Since it doesn't have built-in Wi-Fi, it won't work with an app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. However, it can be controlled with the included remote. To better clean your home, there are four different cleaning modes: Auto Mode, Edge Clean, Spot Clean, and Quick Clean. Finally, this vacuum has one of the sleekest designs of any robot vacuum we've seen. It will look good in any home. Pros: Excellent quiet mode

Runs up to 100 minutes

Comes with remote

Four cleaning modes

Anti-bump/fall sensors

Sleek design Cons: Doesn't work with app

No mapping

Doesn't work with home assistants

Best quiet mode eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX A quiet vacuum for your home When in quiet mode, this vacuum's noise level is minimal. It runs up to 100 minutes at a time and has four cleaning modes. $250 at Amazon

$200 at Walmart

Best value: Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

This is the ideal robot vacuum for pet owners who want something cheap but effective. It doesn't include all of the high-end abilities of some of its competitors, but it does have built-in Wi-Fi, and it's great at sucking up pet hair. You'll be able to control it using the EufyHome app or by giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant. There's even a remote control included in the box if you'd prefer that method. It has a good battery life of up to 100 minutes, which means it will be able to tackle large sections of your home in each go. You won't find any mapping abilities with this unit or the ability to set up virtual barricades. However, it does employ 10 infrared sensors to detect stair ledges or objects in its path. This way, it can avoid falling to its doom or ramming into your belongings. Perhaps the most convenient feature is the ability to set up cleaning schedules. This way, you can have the unit cleaning your home while you're away or doing other tasks. I also love the look of this vacuum. It will clean your home without being an eyesore. With its sleek design and range of abilities, it's one of the best buys for your money. Pros: Works with EufyHome app

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Runs up to 100 minutes

Comes with remote

Anti-bump/fall sensors

Set cleaning schedules Cons: No mapping

Cannot set up boundary lines

Best value eufy by Anker - BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX - Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner The most for your money This device isn't costly, but it still comes with an app. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. $250 at Amazon

$250 at Newegg

Best dirt detection: iRobot Roomba 981

When your pet comes back in after playing outside, he usually tracks dirt and dust particles with him. Keeping the area around your cat's litter box clean is also a daunting task since they can track it everywhere. This can leave high-traffic areas like your entryway or kitchen pretty filthy. If you want something to hone in on these messes for a more thorough cleaning, you should consider the iRobot Roomba 981. It uses Dirt Detect Technology and powerful suction to find and focus on dirty areas. This device is pricey, but it has several advanced features to warrant the cost. For one thing, it has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can control it using the app or by giving a voice command to a smart home aid like Alexa or Google Assistant. It also maps your home, so it will vacuum in orderly lines rather than just zooming from one random location to another. Using the app, you can set the device to clean at times convenient for your household. This isn't the quietest device out there, but it's also not the loudest. Just note that it will make a decent amount of noise when running, especially when on its highest settings. Additionally, it doesn't come with a remote. You'll need to rely on your smartphone to control it. Whether or not that's an issue will vary depending on your personal preference. All in all, this is a mighty vacuum that can help zone in on dirty areas. Pros: Dirt Detect technology

Powerful suction

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Mapping Cons: Expensive

No remote

Loud

Best dirt detection iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum Focuses in on dirt for better cleaning This Roomba has advanced Dirt Detect Technology so that it can clean a messy area more thoroughly. It also features Wi-Fi and mapping. $404 at Amazon

Best auto-empty dock: Roborock S7

I don't know about your pets, but my dog and cat shed profusely, which means that fur fills my robot vacuum dustbin every single day. I have allergies so, the poof of dust that comes with manually dumping the debris sends me into fits every morning. But that doesn't happen when I'm using a robot vacuum with a reliable auto-empty station. The Roborock S7's is the best of all of the self-emptying docks I've seen. The vacuum is wonderful as all Roborock vacuums are. It cleans in a back and forth fashion, allows you to set up no-go zones, and even features mopping. Then when the unit runs out of battery or finishes its cleaning session, it returns to the dock, and all of the debris it gathered gets sucked into a bag. The bag only needs to be emptied every few weeks and seals shut when you pull it out of the dock. So no allergy attacks. Now the Auto-Empty Dock can be purchased separately if you just want to get the S7 first and get the station later. However, if you want both, you'll want to buy the Roborock S7+ with Auto-Empty Dock. Pros: Cleans in orderly rows

Compatible auto-empty station

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Mapping Cons: Expensive

Best auto-empty dock Roborock S7+ Easier cleanup This reliable vacuum and empty station combo allow you to more conveniently keep your house tidy. The auto-empty dock works incredibly well on debris and pet fur. $760 at Amazon