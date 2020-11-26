Best Robot Vacuum with Mop Additions Android Central 2020

I've been using robot vacuums to clean my floors for a long time now and I would never want to go back to life before I let them into my home. They keep my home tidy without me having to think about it and they're super convenient. Unfortunately, some of the best robot vacuums do not have the ability to mop. So if that's something you're specifically looking for, you're going to need to do more research. We've done the work for you and have compiled a list of the very best robot vacuums and mops. See which ones work best for your needs.

If you're looking for a vacuum that offers all of the intelligent features needed for a convenient cleaning experience then you really ought to get this one. As I said in my Roborock S5 MAX review, the battery power and suction keep your home clean, but the fact that it always leaves perfect vacuum lines makes it excellent. It makes your home look tidy and you never have to worry about it missing sections of your floors. While it is a little costly compared to some other vacuums, it's well priced considering everything it offers. The S5 MAX has a long run time of up to 150 minutes. If it runs out of juice, it will return to the dock, charge back up, and then continue cleaning where it left off. This is thanks to its mapping abilities, which allow it to create a floorplan of your home's layout. You can also use the app to send the robot to clean specific rooms in your home or to create virtual barriers and No-Mop zones. Set up cleaning schedules, change the suction settings, and more with the intuitive app. The dustbin and water tank are in the same mechanism, which offers both pros and cons. Unlike some other products on this list, you never have to swap out the dustbin for the water tank in order to get this device to mop. However, both the dustbin and water tank are smaller since they're sharing space. This means that if you have a large hard floor area to mop, you'll potentially have to refill the tank a few times. But it offers excellent suction and will definitely help keep your home clean. Pros: Maps your home

Leaves perfect vacuum lines

Can set up virtual boundaries and No-Mop zones

Runs up to 150 min

Intuitive app

Recharge and resume

0.29 liter water tank / 0.46 liter dustbin Cons: Expensive

Best Overall Roborock S5 MAX The ultimate robot vacuum and mop It leaves perfect vacuum lines and includes a relatively large water tank. If you're wanting the best of the best, you should get this vacuum. $549 at Amazon

$439 at Walmart

Best Budget: iLIFE V5s Pro

It's no secret that robot vacuums can be heavy on your wallet. Fortunately, there are still several quality robot vacuums with mops that won't cost you an arm and a leg to acquire. The budget robot vacuum I recommend most is the iLIFE V5s Pro. Not only is it cheap, but it has a decent run time and also allows you to schedule cleaning sessions. However, as a budget vacuum, it won't have some of the conveniences of more expensive units. It does not map your home, so you cannot use an app to set up no-go zones or virtual barriers nor can it be controlled via an app. If it runs out of battery before cleaning every room in your home, it will return to the dock to charge, but will not continue cleaning afterward. If you need it to hit more rooms, you'll need to bring it to the uncleaned rooms manually and then tell it to clean. As far as mopping goes, you'll need to swap out the 0.3-liter dustbin for the 0.3-liter water tank and mop accessory whenever you want the V5s Pro to change tasks. Additionally, the capacities for either are somewhat small, so you might have to refill the water tank or empty the dustbin somewhat frequently. For these reasons, I'd say this is a better fit for smaller homes and apartments. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 110 mins

Comes with remote control

Cleaning schedules Cons: Must swap out dustbin for water tank

Small 0.3 liter dustbin and water tank

Missing conveniences of costlier devices

Best Budget iLIFE V5s Pro For anyone on a budget Despite the super low cost, this robot vacuum allows you to set cleaning schedules and works incredibly well. $177 at Amazon

$140 at Walmart

Best Splurge: ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI is one of the very, very best robot vacuums out there, but it's also very pricey. Part of what makes it so costly is that it features a camera and has object detection software that allows it to navigate around objects in your home more effectively. It will even mark on the app map to let you know if it encountered shoes, cables, or other objects. You can easily set up No-Go Zones and virtual barriers using the app along with cleaning schedules. This unit has a really impressive run time. If it runs out of juice before cleaning your entire him, it will charge back up at the dock and then continue cleaning from where it left off. It also cleans in orderly back and forth lines, so you know it will hit every area and leave those perfect vacuum lines. Plus, you can control the vacuum and see the camera feed from the app. Because of this, the OZMO T8 AIVI doubles as both a roaming pet vacuum and a security camera when you're away. You can even use the microphone button to talk to your pupper while you're at work. The downside here is that there is no sliding camera cover for when you don't want that camera to be accessible. If you're willing to spend more money, you can also purchase an Oscillating Mopping System to swap out the simple mop that comes with the T8 AIVI. It's forward and backward motion can help do a better job of scrubbing sticky stains out of your hard floors. Additionally, the ECOVACS Auto-Empty Station is another accessory sold separately that allows the unit to dump its dustbin into a larger bag, so you don't have to empty it nearly as often. Purchasing these additions definitely makes the T8 AIVI an expensive option. However, once they're installed, you'll have one of the most accurate and convenient robot vacuum and mop devices out there. Pros: Object detection and avoidance

Learns and adapts

Runs up to 180 mins

Doubles as pet/security camera

Virtual boundaries and No-Mop Zones

Recharge and resume

0.24 liter water tank

0.42 liter dustbin Cons: No sliding camera cover

Expensive

Best Splurge ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI Avoids objects and checks on pets This premium robot vacuum features a camera and intelligent object detection software allowing it to better avoid obstacles in its path. You can set up virtual boundaries in the app or even monitor your home using the vacuum's camera. $800 at Amazon

$800 at Best Buy

Best Deep Cleaner: BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry

So if we're being honest, most mop additions on robot vacuums act more like Swiffers than anything else. That means that really sticky messes or things that require intense scrubbing won't be cleaned off by the average robot vacuum. If you live in a home with small children or messy pets then the Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry will be a relief. It features two spinning mop pads and includes Bissell's wood floor cleaning formula for an extra good clean. You'll be able to set up cleaning schedules and adjust settings via the app, however, since this device doesn't map your home, you cannot create no-go zones or barriers. The vacuum can identify both rugs and carpets and will do it's best to leave those areas alone. But sometimes the navigation can be wonky and it can get stuck. For that reason, this unit is really better suited to cleaning homes that only have hard floors. As with other low-cost robot vacuums, this one requires you to swap out the dustbin for the water tank whenever you want it to mop, so it cannot vacuum and mop at the same time. Fortunately, once those mop pads become dirty, you just have to throw them in the washing machine and then they'll be good to use again later. Pros: Scrubs more than most other vacuums

Machine washable mop pads

Comes with cleaning formula

Controlled via app Cons: Must swap out dustbin for water tank

Iffy carpet navigation

Cannot set up no-go zones

Best Deep Cleaner BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry Scrubs floors more thoroughly than others Have messy pets or kids? The spinning pads mixed with the included cleaning formula will help keep hard floors clean. From $350 at Amazon

Best for Large Homes: Roborock S6 MaxV

In many ways the Roborock S6 MaxV is the direct competitor to the ECOVACS Deebot OZMO T8 AIVI. They both offer advanced object detection software, which makes it easier for them to avoid obstacles in your home. As I discovered in my Roborock S6 MaxV review it also has really helpful features in other areas. You can set up no-go zones, virtual barriers, and cleaning times directly from the intuitive app. And yes, since it maps a floor plan, it will hit every room in your home and leave perfect vacuum lines in its wake. Obviously, this device is rather costly compared to many other robot vacuum and mop combos out there. It runs up to 180 minutes and will recharge and resume cleaning where it left off if it runs out of battery. This makes it ideal for small to large homes since you know it will keep working until it hits every section of floor. In 2020, the S6 MaxV had an update that also allows users to tap into the camera from the app and check around their home like a wandering security camera. It would be better if Roborock included a slideable camera cover for when the camera isn't in use, but you can at least know that while's it's docked the camera is covered by the charging base and cannot see anything. Pros: Runs up to 180 mins

Recharge and resume

Object recognition and avoidance

Doubles as pet/security camera

Set up no-go zones and no-mop zones

0.3 liter water tank

Small 0.46 l dustbin Cons: Expensive

No camera cover

Best for Large Homes Roborock S6 MaxV Long battery life and a large dustbin The intelligent navigation coupled with the large dustbin and extra-long battery life allows it to clean after your furry friends more efficiently. $600 at Amazon

Best for Pet Owners: bObsweep PetHair Plus

Unlike other mopping robot vacuums on this list, the bObsweep PetHair Plus doesn't include a water tank. In order to mop your floors, you get the included mop pad wet and then attach it to the underside of the robot vacuum. It will then act like a Swiffer and wipe your hard floors as it zooms around. The reason why we say this is the best robot vacuum and mop for pets is because it has an enormous dustbin that can hold far more balls of fur, kitty litter, or kibble than just about any other robot vacuum out there. In fact, I have never seen a robot vacuum with a bigger dustbin capacity than this one. Typically pet owners are required to empty their vacuum's dustbin every day because they get so full after one cleaning session that the vacuums become ineffective. However, with this one, you might just be able to get away with only dumping it every few days, depending on how many pets you have and how much they shed. Now, this unit cannot be controlled by an app, however, you can still set up cleaning times and adjust settings by interacting with the controls on the vacuum's surface. The thing is, you can still set up barriers that the PetHair Plus cannot cross by purchasing the blOck Plus, a brick-shaped and AA battery-powered device that puts out a signal to turn the robot vacuum away. Pros: 7-day cleaning schedule

Set up blOck Plus boundaries

Extra-large 1.1 liter dustbin

Cons: Only runs up to 75 mins

No water tank

Best for Pet Owners bObsweep PetHair Plus An extra-large dustbin for fur If you've got furry friends running around your home, then this vacuum's hefty dustbin will be your best friend. It holds more debris than any other robot vacuum out there and you can attach a mop pad to the underbelly to wipe down your hard floors. $425 at Walmart

Best Robot Vacuum and Mop Finding a good robot vacuum for your specific needs can definitely be a daunting task. It's hard to know what features to look for unless you can the chance to try multiple vacuums and compare them against each other. Of course, you'll need to consider the costs, but you'll also want to look at dustbin capacity, battery life, and suction power when determining which robot vacuum to get. I highly recommend getting the Roborock S5 Max. It has powerful suction, an excellent mop, and dozens of convenient features. You'll be able to set up no-go zones, determine cleaning schedules, and the charge and resume feature coupled with the mapping abilities will make it clean every inch of your floor while leaving perfect vacuum lines behind. How to choose the best robot vacuum