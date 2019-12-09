Best Roborock Vacuums Android Central 2019

Keeping your house clean isn't the easiest thing in the world. You have to find the time between running to work, taking care of family, and scheduling in that much-needed downtime. Something that can help keep your home clean is a reliable robot vacuum. I personally go with Roborock since the company creates quality products, like the Roborock S5, which come with several convenience features while still being incredibly good at cleaning my home. Here are the best Roborock vacuums on the market today.

When it comes to balancing price with all of the best smart conveniences, you can't get any better than the Roborock S5. This robot vacuum has enough power to suck up AA batteries and increases suction when it moves from hard floors to carpets for deeper cleaning. It's ideal for use on anything from hard floors to medium-pile carpets. It even comes with a detachable mop and a water tank so it can mop your hard floors. Just note that it doesn't avoid carpets while in mop mode so you will need to keep an eye on it. You can control it with the Roborock app, the Mi Home App, or Amazon Alexa. Since this particular vacuum maps your home, you can even set up virtual walls in the app to tell it what specific rooms to clean or which ones to avoid. This smart feature helps make sure your home is cleaned the way you want without you needing to follow the vacuum around all day. Additionally, this unit has sensors that prevent it from falling down stairs or bulldozing into obstacles. It has a smaller dustbin than I would prefer, but 0.5 liters is still respectable. Roborock vacuums are known for having good battery life and the same goes for the S5. It can run for up to 150 minutes before needing a recharge, which is much longer than average. What's more, if it runs low on battery during cleaning, it returns to the dock to charge and then continues cleaning right where it left off. You don't have to worry about it missing sections of your home. While it definitely isn't the least expensive unit you can buy, it's not that expensive for the level of quality it offers. If you're looking for an well-priced robot vacuum with plenty of smart features and powerful cleaning abilities, this is the one to get. Pros: House mapping

Powerful suction

Virtual barriers

Smart Home Assistant compatibility

Extra long battery life

Schedule cleanings Cons: Expensive

Smaller dustbin

Will try to mop carpets

Best Overall Roborock S5 An amazing robot vacuum Control the Roborock S5 via the app or smart home assistant. It provides several conveniences and is one of the best robot vacuums on the market. $500 at Amazon

Best Budget: Roborock Xiaowa E20

This is the least expensive Roborock currently on the market. It should be noted that this unit can only handle hard floors and low-pile carpets. However, if your home is made up entirely of this kind of flooring, it'll be a perfect match. Unlike other budget units out there, this one still works with an app, allowing you to schedule cleanings. It also vacuums in organized back and forth lines instead of running every which way. I love this because your rooms look tidy after any cleaning session rather than looking like a small robot went on a zigzagging rampage around your home. The battery lasts for up to 100 minutes, which isn't the longest time we've seen, but it's respectable. What I love about this unit is that it has an impressive dustbin that can hold up to 6.4 liters of dirt and debris. The dustbin capacity paired with the recharge and resume feature makes it so you don't have to worry about this unit missing spots of your home. Unfortunately, this unit doesn't map your home and you can't set up virtual walls within the app. However, if you want, you can purchase magnetic tape and put it around the sections of your home you don't want this vacuum to access. It even has a water tank and allows you to attach a mop to the underbelly for mopping your hard floors. You'll just have to keep an eye on it when it's in this mode because it can't tell the difference between hard floors and carpets. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 100 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Recharge and resume

Thorough cleaning

Large dustbin Cons: Doesn't map rooms

Can't set up no-go zones

Best Budget Roborock Xiaowa E20 A more wallet-friendly option It has powerful suction to tackle anything from hard floors to medium-pile carpets and is a great choice for anyone looking for an entry-level robot vacuum. $200 at Amazon

Best Value: Roborock Xiaowa E35

If you're looking for a powerful-yet-inexpensive robot vacuum, you'll be interested in the E35. This little machine is equipped to tackle anything from hard floors to medium-pile carpets. It has four different carpet cleaning modes — Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and Max — to help you clean your home the way you want. This little device has one of the most impressive run times we've seen on a robot vacuum. It can run for up to 150 minutes before needing a recharge. As with more expensive units, this one features a charge and resume feature. So once the battery gets low, it runs to the dock, recharges, and then resumes cleaning in the same spot it was before. It makes it so you don't have to worry about the unit missing sections of your home, unlike some others out there. Unfortunately, this unit isn't advanced enough to map your home. It does, however, employ dual gyroscopes and motion tracking to thoroughly vacuum every inch of your floor in an organized fashion. In comparison, other inexpensive units bump around randomly and aren't guaranteed to clean all of your floors. You won't be able to tell the unit to go clean a specific room or to avoid a specific room, but you can set it down in a specific area and tell it to do a Spot cleaning. This makes it so it will map out a 1.2-meter diameter square and clean within it. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 150 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Recharge and resume

Spot cleaning Cons: Doesn't map rooms

Can't set up no-go zones

Best Value Roborock Xiaowa E35 An affordable robot vacuum This vacuum stuffed with impressive features at a low cost. You can control it using an app, have it mop your home, and schedule cleanings. $315 at Amazon

Best Battery Life: Roborock S6

When it comes to performance and power, the Roborock S6 is the best model in the lineup. It can run for up to 180 minutes on one charge, which is more than double what most robot vacuums can do. That means that it will be able to run for long stretches to reach every section of your floor in a timely manner. It also features recharge and resume so if the battery does run low, it will take a moment to recharge before continuing to clean where it left off. You can control it with Amazon Alexa, the Mi Home App, or the Roborock App. What I love about it is that I can set up no-go zones or tell it to clean a specific area of my home. For instance, I often have it clean the living room so it can pick up all of the fur that comes off my Corgi each day. It maps and remembers your home so it can make an efficient cleaning route. What's more, it always cleans in an organized back and forth motion, so your rooms look beautiful and tidy instead of having random vacuum lines stemming from every direction. The 0.5 liter dustbin is smaller than I would like, but it is still plenty big enough for the average home. You'll just want to check it and potentially empty it out after each cleaning. One of the reasons why the dustbin is so small is because the unit also has a water tank. You can attach the included mop to the underside of the unit and have it mop your hard floors. You will need to keep an eye on it since the unit won't avoid your carpets while mopping. All in all, this is a powerful robot vacuum that I recommend for any home. Pros: Runs up to 180 minutes

Mop mode

Controlled with home assistants

Maps your home

Supports virtual walls

Schedule cleanings Cons: Smaller dustbin

Doesn't detect carpet in mop mode

Best Battery Life Roborock S6 It'll keep going and going The S6 has an incredibly long battery life compared to other robot vacuums. It's powerful, reliable, and has a host of smart convenience features. $450 at Amazon

Best for Hard Floor Homes: Roborock E25

This unit is a slight upgrade from the E20. It has the power to clean hard floors and low-pile carpets but isn't suited for anything thicker. As it's cleaning, it detects when it moves from hard flooring to carpets and then increases its suction for a deeper clean. What's more, it has an impressive run time of 100 minutes, so it will be able to cover more ground in one go. Even if the power runs low, this unit returns to its dock, charges back up, and then finishes cleaning exactly where it left off. Since this unit isn't as smart as others, it doesn't feature mapping or allow you to create virtual barriers. However, as with all the other Roborocks, it features internal gyroscopes and motion sensors that work to make sure it cleans your home in an organized manner. That way you know that it won't miss any sections of your floor, unlike some other inexpensive units out there. You can control it using the Mi Home App, the Roborock App, or Amazon Alexa. The apps allow you to schedule cleanings and start or stop a cleaning at any moment. Additionally, this unit has a 0.64-liter dustbin, which is larger than average, so you won't have to empty it as much as you would some others. Along with the dustbin, this unit also has a water tank and an attachable mop so you can really get your hard floors sparkling. Don't worry. The unit is safe to use on wood flooring since it only lightly moistens your floors instead of getting them sopping wet. Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 100 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Controlled with app

Good-sized dustbin Cons: Doesn't map rooms

No virtual walls

Best for Hard Floor Homes Roborock E25 Great for hard floor homes It might not be as smart as other Roborocks, but it can spot clean, has recharge and resume, and can even be used to mop your floors. $200 at Amazon

Best Splurge: Roborock S5 Max

This awesome robot vacuum released this December, just in time for Christmas. I've had the chance to test the Roborock S5 Max for the past several weeks. Not only is it a powerful unit that can suck up anything from dirt to pet hair, but it also offers plenty of convenience features. From the Roborock app, I can schedule cleaning times, tell the unit which specific room to clean, or put up a no-go barrier telling it to leave a room alone. I have a Corgi and a gray tabby who are constantly shedding and this vacuum does an amazing job of clean up after them. It even runs for up to 150 minutes, which means it's able to clean more of my home in one go. The suction is strong enough to clean up kitty litter and the dry pet food that my animals drop into the carpet. I really can't tell you how many dustbins full of fur I've thrown in the trash since I got this vacuum. I'm just happy it is reliable enough to suck so much fur up. The dustbin is only 4.6 liters, so you might need to empty it after each cleaning session. It's also got a 2.9-liter water tank, which is good for mopping a 700 square-foot home three times before needing more water. It's also one of the only robot vacuums that allows you to set up no-mop zones to prevent the vacuum from spritzing water on your carpets. The laser navigation system and internal sensors prevent the vacuum from falling down stairs or crashing into your belongings. You'll still want to pick up cables out of its path, but it's more advanced than many other units out there. I love that it comes with a small safety razor, much like a letter opener, that stores directly on the unit. This allows me to easily cut hair or string off of the brush. You can even remove the brush if you're having a hard time getting something off of it. It might be more expensive than some other options out there, but it offers several conveniences that you'll be glad to have without costing a fortune. Pros: Runs up to 150 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Maps your home

Works with smart home assistants

Can set up no-go and no-mop zones Cons: Expensive

Smaller dustbin