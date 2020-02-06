We've long been big fans of Eufy devices because they are well-made, priced reasonably, and offer a lot for the purchase price. With this product, not only do you get a top-level video doorbell, but you also get a doorbell chime included (which is often an additional charge of $30 or more from other providers). And speaking of value, as of the publication of this article, Amazon is offering a "clickable" coupon worth an extra $40 off the Eufy Video Doorbell, bringing the price down to $120. Now that's a great deal! This device features a 2K video recorder with advanced HDR and distortion correction, two-way audio, the ability to view up to three seconds of footage before the initial alert, and excellent Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Best of all? It features military-grade AES 256-bit data encryption with local storage, so you don't have to worry about the safety of your data online or in the wrong hands.

Value champ Eufy Video Doorbell The Eufy Video Doorbell tops our list because it offers quality smart features without hidden fees or subscriptions. $160 at Amazon

Hello there neighbor

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell is our top pick for homeowners who are all-in on Nest products and the Google Assistant. It has some of the top camera specs around in a video doorbell with HD video, night vision, HDR, and a 160-degree field of view, but that's not really what makes it so unique. Because it's made by Google, you can bet that some super software smarts are included. The Nest Hello can notify you when a package is delivered, allows you to pre-record quick responses for those annoying solicitors or overly helpful neighbors, and it can recognize family members and familiar faces. Nest's Aware cloud storage service is continually getting better (and cheaper) and features AES 128-bit encryption and two-step verification. If you're going to upload something as precious as videos from your home to the cloud, you want to make darn sure they're secure.

A Nest for your nest Nest Hello Video Doorbell Google smarts and Nest design make this a high-quality video doorbell. $200 at Walmart

Peace of mind for any month

If we had to pick one smart home device to put on display in a housewares museum, the August Doorbell Cam Pro might be that device. It has a non-traditional look for a doorbell, smart or not, and is available with brushed aluminum or all-black faceplate. It plays nicely with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant, and of course, it pairs perfectly with the popular August smart locks. You can also discover tons of great IFTTT widgets to connect your other smart home devices to it. Aside from design and connectivity, the August Doorbell Cam Pro offers everything you'd want in a doorbell camera, including real-time alerts, two-way audio, full-color HD night vision, and pre-alert records that it calls HindSight. You can review all of your recordings for free for up to 24 hours with August's basic cloud subscription, or you can store more content for a modest monthly fee.

Deep and wide

Arlo cameras are often at the top of our lists because they offer good value, tons of storage options, and quality specs, and this video doorbell is no different. Not only do you get HD video with high dynamic range (HDR), this camera can zoom in up to 12x to see who/what is there, and it also features a wide 180-degree field of view. Oh, and the aspect ratio on the footage is 1:1, so you get to see more than in a traditional, letterboxed viewfinder like some other cameras have. Trust us; you're not going to miss much with this camera! Arlo also built-in night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio, all of which seem to be table stakes at this point, but it's nice to see them here too. Arlo claims its video doorbell can withstand the elements with its weather resistance, and it has a nifty feature that lets you send emergency services directly to your home from the app (and not to the location where your phone is). While this device doesn't feature built-in storage options, Arlo does offer up to 30 days of video recordings and gives you the first three months of its Arlo Smart cloud service for free.

See it all Arlo Video Doorbell With a 12x zoom and 180-degree field of view, the Arlo Video Doorbell helps you capture it all. $150 at Amazon

Two Eyes are better than one

We'll admit that this may not be the most attractive video doorbell, but a lot of you probably don't care too much about what your doorbell looks like, either. Let's face it, this looks like a utility device, and it performs accordingly. No other video doorbell on this list has two cameras to cover all possible blind spots at your entryway, nor are we aware of any competing products that have this feature. Aside from its unique selling proposition, the Maximus Answer DualCam packs many of the same features as the other great doorbells on this list. It can record 1080p HDR video with an ultra-wide 180-degree field of view, it allows for two-way audio, and it features infrared camera technology for better night vision and motion detection. It is weather-resistant, and compatible with both Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Coming full-circle

With everyone on your street sporting a Ring, Nest, Eufy, Arlo, or a similar-looking black rectangle, you probably want your smart video doorbell to stand out a bit. Perhaps you want something that has a more traditional look and something that can fit in just about any entryway. If that sounds like you, then you should take a look at the SkyBell HD WiFi Video Doorbell. This non-techy looking device can capture HD 1080p video with a 180-degree field of view and five-times zoom. It can even record color video even at night. Of course, you'll still get two-way audio, on-demand viewing, motion sensors, and the ability to grant access to multiple users or guests. Perhaps the most compelling features relate to its price. The SkyBell is one of the least expensive video doorbells we've come across, and it includes seven days of video recordings for free — no subscription required!