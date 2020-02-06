Best Ring Video Doorbell Alternatives Android Central 2020
Video doorbells are incredibly useful smart home tools, and the utility they provide by letting us view who is at the door remotely is so convenient. However, as recent privacy scandals have proven, not all devices or services are created equal. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite Ring Video Doorbell alternatives for those who might be looking for other options to protect their home.
The Eufy Video Doorbell is our top pick because it includes a doorbell chime and never requires you to pay for a subscription to access your videos. You can store all of your data on-device and not worry about it getting lost or shared in the cloud.
The Nest Hello Video Doorbell features one of the best doorbell cameras we've ever seen and has cool features like automated voice responses for those times when you can't answer the door (or can't be bothered to). It will also alert you when packages are delivered so that you can arrange to secure them.
The August Doorbell Cam Pro is one of the slickest-looking smart home devices we've ever seen, but it's more than just a pretty face. Full-color nighttime HD and HindSight pre-recorded video let you capture every last detail.
Arlo's Video Doorbell is one of the most affordable on this list, but it still packs in a ton of important features that we've come to value. HD video with HDR, motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, and three months of cloud recording are all included.
We'll admit that this isn't the prettiest device on this list, but it may well be the most functional. Unlike any other video doorbell we've seen, this one includes two cameras for the price of one.
We liked the August Doorbell Cam Pro in part because of its non-standard design, and the SkKyBell HD WiFi Video Doorbell has its own take on being different. This video doorbell is the one to get if you want a more traditional look, or need to fit in a tighter space.
You'll feel secure with Eufy
We've long been big fans of Eufy devices because they are well-made, priced reasonably, and offer a lot for the purchase price. With this product, not only do you get a top-level video doorbell, but you also get a doorbell chime included (which is often an additional charge of $30 or more from other providers). And speaking of value, as of the publication of this article, Amazon is offering a "clickable" coupon worth an extra $40 off the Eufy Video Doorbell, bringing the price down to $120. Now that's a great deal!
This device features a 2K video recorder with advanced HDR and distortion correction, two-way audio, the ability to view up to three seconds of footage before the initial alert, and excellent Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Best of all? It features military-grade AES 256-bit data encryption with local storage, so you don't have to worry about the safety of your data online or in the wrong hands.
Value champ
Eufy Video Doorbell
The Eufy Video Doorbell tops our list because it offers quality smart features without hidden fees or subscriptions.
Hello there neighbor
The Nest Hello Video Doorbell is our top pick for homeowners who are all-in on Nest products and the Google Assistant. It has some of the top camera specs around in a video doorbell with HD video, night vision, HDR, and a 160-degree field of view, but that's not really what makes it so unique.
Because it's made by Google, you can bet that some super software smarts are included. The Nest Hello can notify you when a package is delivered, allows you to pre-record quick responses for those annoying solicitors or overly helpful neighbors, and it can recognize family members and familiar faces. Nest's Aware cloud storage service is continually getting better (and cheaper) and features AES 128-bit encryption and two-step verification. If you're going to upload something as precious as videos from your home to the cloud, you want to make darn sure they're secure.
A Nest for your nest
Nest Hello Video Doorbell
Google smarts and Nest design make this a high-quality video doorbell.
Peace of mind for any month
If we had to pick one smart home device to put on display in a housewares museum, the August Doorbell Cam Pro might be that device. It has a non-traditional look for a doorbell, smart or not, and is available with brushed aluminum or all-black faceplate. It plays nicely with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant, and of course, it pairs perfectly with the popular August smart locks. You can also discover tons of great IFTTT widgets to connect your other smart home devices to it.
Aside from design and connectivity, the August Doorbell Cam Pro offers everything you'd want in a doorbell camera, including real-time alerts, two-way audio, full-color HD night vision, and pre-alert records that it calls HindSight. You can review all of your recordings for free for up to 24 hours with August's basic cloud subscription, or you can store more content for a modest monthly fee.
Oozing coolness
August Doorbell Cam Pro
This futuristic-looking video doorbell camera works with your August smart lock to provide security and convenience to your entryway.
Deep and wide
Arlo cameras are often at the top of our lists because they offer good value, tons of storage options, and quality specs, and this video doorbell is no different.
Not only do you get HD video with high dynamic range (HDR), this camera can zoom in up to 12x to see who/what is there, and it also features a wide 180-degree field of view. Oh, and the aspect ratio on the footage is 1:1, so you get to see more than in a traditional, letterboxed viewfinder like some other cameras have. Trust us; you're not going to miss much with this camera!
Arlo also built-in night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio, all of which seem to be table stakes at this point, but it's nice to see them here too. Arlo claims its video doorbell can withstand the elements with its weather resistance, and it has a nifty feature that lets you send emergency services directly to your home from the app (and not to the location where your phone is). While this device doesn't feature built-in storage options, Arlo does offer up to 30 days of video recordings and gives you the first three months of its Arlo Smart cloud service for free.
See it all
Arlo Video Doorbell
With a 12x zoom and 180-degree field of view, the Arlo Video Doorbell helps you capture it all.
Two Eyes are better than one
We'll admit that this may not be the most attractive video doorbell, but a lot of you probably don't care too much about what your doorbell looks like, either. Let's face it, this looks like a utility device, and it performs accordingly. No other video doorbell on this list has two cameras to cover all possible blind spots at your entryway, nor are we aware of any competing products that have this feature.
Aside from its unique selling proposition, the Maximus Answer DualCam packs many of the same features as the other great doorbells on this list. It can record 1080p HDR video with an ultra-wide 180-degree field of view, it allows for two-way audio, and it features infrared camera technology for better night vision and motion detection. It is weather-resistant, and compatible with both Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.
Dual vision
Maximus Answer DualCam Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Eliminate blind spots on your front port or entryway with the two cameras on this premium video doorbell.
Coming full-circle
With everyone on your street sporting a Ring, Nest, Eufy, Arlo, or a similar-looking black rectangle, you probably want your smart video doorbell to stand out a bit. Perhaps you want something that has a more traditional look and something that can fit in just about any entryway. If that sounds like you, then you should take a look at the SkyBell HD WiFi Video Doorbell.
This non-techy looking device can capture HD 1080p video with a 180-degree field of view and five-times zoom. It can even record color video even at night. Of course, you'll still get two-way audio, on-demand viewing, motion sensors, and the ability to grant access to multiple users or guests. Perhaps the most compelling features relate to its price. The SkyBell is one of the least expensive video doorbells we've come across, and it includes seven days of video recordings for free — no subscription required!
Little bell, big value
SkyBell HD WiFi Video Doorbell
Smart styling and free seven-day video backup make this a compelling doorbell for just about anyone.
