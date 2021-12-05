Best portable chargers for Samsung Galaxy S20 in 2022

The Galaxy S20 has quite the big battery, but with a 120Hz screen and 5G radios inside, you never know when your day will go into overtime, and you'll need to reach for a great portable charger to keep your Galaxy S20 alive. Or, y'know, you need a power bank on the way to work because you forgot to throw it on the charger last night the way I did. Never fear, power banks are here, and they can charge our S20s in many different ways.

Pocket-friendly UGREEN PD 10,000mAh 20W Portable Charger $30 at Amazon This compact power bank is like an extra-fat Snickers that can recharge your S20 twice via USB-C Power Delivery or Fast Charge via USB-A. And if your partner has an iPhone, it'll charge that at 20W so you can get it back faster. Made specifically for Galaxy Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger (10,000mAh) $40 at Amazon This power bank supports 7.5W wireless charging so that you can top off accessories like your Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds, and it supports 25W fast charging via USB-C for the S20 series, meaning you spend less time plugged in. Value pick GETIHU Portable Charger 10000mAh LED Display $23 at Amazon There's no need to break the bank to get yourself a quality power bank. GETIHU's portable charger might not be the fastest or the fanciest, but it offers 18W Power Delivery charging, two USB-A ports, and it comes with a tiny LED display. Best for Ultra ELECJET PowerPie 20,000mAh Power Bank $50 at Amazon The S20 Ultra supports 45W charging under very, very specific conditions, and the PowerPie is one of the very few power banks that actually meets all of them. You can also use it to recharge tablets and USB-C laptops. Slim stability Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD $30 at Amazon Anker makes dependable chargers that can take a beating and keep running for years and years. This phone-sized model is a little more expensive than Aukey's, but it looks a little better too with that patterned back. Go wireless iWALK 4500mAh USB C Battery Pack $30 at Amazon This minuscule object may not be the form factor that comes to mind when you think of wireless battery packs. The iWalk 4,500mAh charger can juice up your S20 only once, but it eliminates the need to carry a cable and fits anywhere with ease. Luxurious look iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank (10,00mAh) $40 at Amazon Metal and plastic power banks may seem slick, but covering them in a plush fabric is ten times better! There are still two wired charging ports in addition to the Qi pad, and you can get it in gray or that lovely heart red. Smaller than a credit card JSAUX Mini Portable Charger 10000mAh 20W PD3.0 $25 at Amazon Despite being half the size of the UGREEN and Samsung 10,000mAh batteries, this 20W power bank will charge your S20 via USB-C or USB-A. It'll also fit in super tiny purses and pockets. The one with many ports Baseus 22.5W 10000mAh Power Bank 5 Ports $20 at Amazon If you're looking for something versatile, this Baseus 10,000mAh Power Bank can help. This 22.5W portable charger has PD 3.0, QC 4.0, and a whopping five ports. It's also airline-approved, so you can carry it with you while flying. Two for one Miady 2-Pack Portable Charger 5000mAh $16 at Amazon These slim rectangular bars from Miady offer bang for buck, earning you two charger packs for the price of one. Each pack has 5000mAh, and you get a USB A port rated for 5V/2.4A power output. The slow charging speed is compensated by its portable nature and reasonable pricing.

The best Galaxy S20 portable chargers let you charge multiple ways

There's a couple of ways you can charge your S20, but the most important things to look for will be Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm QuickCharge (QC). While Samsung supports Power Delivery, the S20 actually only charges around 15 to 18W with most PD chargers, and most QC ports aren't rated higher than 18W on a power bank, anyway. Why the lower speeds with USB-C? Samsung's "Super Fast Charging" profile is built upon Power Delivery, but more specifically, a sub-certification called Programmable Power Supply (PPS), which is used to change the speed dynamically and charge more efficiently for less heat buildup. PPS is cool, but there are very few power banks that support it, and those that do — the Samsung 25W and Elecjet 45W power banks — tend to charge a premium for it. Unless you've got the S20 Ultra, you're probably better off sticking to standard 18W PD chargers and focusing on portability and affordability.

What does this mean? Charge with whatever standard and cable you have on hand; they're both going to charge your S20 at a good speed, even if it might not be the 25W you'd get with the Samsung wall charger. The UGREEN 10,000mAh Portable Charger is our favorite compact portable charger because that candy-bar form factor makes it easy to carry in your pocket next to your S20, and it's got 20W wired charging for any iPhone user in your household. Another great option is the phone-sized Baseus 22.5W Power Bank, which has the benefit of being affordable while still offering plenty of ports and power.

Of course, you'll also need a fast USB-C charger to recharge your power bank promptly once you get home, too. Your power bank does you no good if it dies, too.