If you're looking to get more out of your PlayStation 4, downloading one of the best virtual private network services is an excellent idea. With a VPN, you can bypass geo-restrictions to play the latest games and watch the latest streaming content. These services will also improve the security and privacy of your PS4, so you won't need to worry about cybercriminals stealing your personal data or cash. The best VPN services are even capable of providing a much faster gaming experience by preventing issues like distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and bandwidth throttling, which can hinder the performance of your game console. But how do you choose a top VPN service for PlayStation 4? Well, it's not so easy when you consider the sheer number of providers that exist today. To help you pick one, we've tested and ranked the best PS4 VPNs of 2020. 1. ExpressVPN The best service for PS4

Pros 3,000 servers

Fast speeds

Lots of international locations Cons More expensive than some competitors

Limited to five devices simultaneously

ExpressVPN is not only the best VPN for the vast majority of people, but it also happens to be the most lauded VPN service in the gaming world. With over 3,000 VPN servers at your disposal, you should find it very easy to connect to gaming servers worldwide and download the latest games. When we reviewed the service, it provided fast connections in our US and UK speed tests. To access ExpressVPN on your PS4, you can make use of its MediaStreamer facility. While this isn't too difficult to install, it's only really beneficial for TV streaming, and ExpressVPN is clear about the fact that it "doesn't offer the protection or gaming benefits of a VPN." But you can also install ExpressVPN on your router, which will allow you to get more out of your VPN service and use it on all your devices. If you use your PS4 to watch TV shows and movies, you'll be glad that ExpressVPN allows users to stream content on Netflix, Hulu, BBC, YouTube, and many other platforms. Other great features include a kill switch, private DNS, AES-256 encryption, a no-logging policy, a built-in speed tester, and unlimited bandwidth. ExpressVPN's biggest downside is that it only supports up to five devices on one plan.

2. NordVPN The most known gaming VPN

Pros: Great reputation

Very fast

5500 servers Cons: Six device limit

Nord also has a solid reputation in the VPN space, and thanks to a massive marketing campaign, it may have appeared on your TV before now. If you want to use NordVPN for gaming, you can easily do that by installing it on your router. That way, every device you own - including your PS4 - will be able to experience all the benefits offered by a top VPN service. So, what makes NordVPN special? Well, for starters, it has a network of over 5500 global servers. In other words, you'll never struggle to access all your favorite games and TV content on your PS4. NordVPN also offers fast connections and unlimited bandwidth, meaning you won't experience slow gameplay. When it comes to streaming, you can use NordVPN for accessing Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and other services. There are also some genuinely useful security features, including malware protection, Double VPN, strong encryption, a DNS leak test, and a no-logs policy. But the device limit is just six devices.

3. Surfshark A super cheap gaming VPN

Pros: Three methods to install Surfshark on PS4

Fast and reliable connections

Unlimited device limit

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Privacy policy wording is vague

More basic than other premium VPNs

If you want a VPN that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, Surfshark is the provider for you. In fact, a premium subscription will only set you back $2 per month. As well as being super cheap, it's also an excellent VPN for PS4 users. While Surfshark has a much smaller server network than Express and Nord (1700 servers overall), its connections perform very well in terms of speed and provide a great gaming experience. Along with delivering fast speeds, Surfshark provides access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. Unlike a lot of VPN providers, it doesn't impose a device limit. So you're free to use this service on every device in your household. We also like that there are three different ways to install Surfshark on your PS4: via smart DNS, via your PC, or via your router. Whichever method you pick, you'll find clear instructions about how to install Surfshark on PS4.

4. StrongVPN A high-speed gaming VPN

Pros: Great connection speeds

No logging at all

Built-in WireGuard support Cons: Limited number of server options

Basic feature set

No gamer wants a slow experience, so a fast VPN is clearly useful. And when speeds are concerned, StrongVPN doesn't disappoint. Although you can only connect to over 950 servers using this VPN service, they deliver impressive speeds across the world. With these VPN servers, you can access streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Fire TV, Hulu, YouTube, and HBO. While there isn't an unlimited device limit, you're free to connect up to 12 devices using StrongVPN - and that should be enough for most people. To get StrongVPN on your PS4, you'll need to install it using a router app. This should be pretty simple, thanks to a range of how-to guides. StrongVPN doesn't have as many features as well-known providers such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark. But it does offer different VPN protocols (including WireGuard), end-to-end security, a zero-logging policy, multi-platform apps, the ability to choose the best VPN location, zero speed limits, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Overall, it's an excellent VPN in terms of performance.

5. IPVanish A highly capable gaming VPN

Pros: Over 40,000 shared IP addresses

Great customer support

Unlimited simultaneous device connections Cons: Server locations don't match what's said

No iOS kill switch

IPVanish is also great for gaming, and you can quickly use this service on your PlayStation 4 by installing it on a Wi-Fi router. What makes IPVanish an excellent gaming VPN is that it offers fast connections, prevents bandwidth throttling, allows you to connect as many devices as you want, and has access to popular online services like Netflix. When we reviewed IPVanish, we were impressed with its overall performance. In the US, the most common speed was 220Mbps. And our UK test confirmed speeds of 75Mbps. As a result, you shouldn't experience laggy gameplay on either side of the Atlantic. In terms of other features, IPVanish offers easy-to-use apps across different operating systems, 256-bit encryption, no traffic logging, a SOCKS5 web proxy, 250GB of Sugarsync storage, 24/7 support, and 30 days to get your money back.

