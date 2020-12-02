If you're looking to get more out of your PlayStation 4, downloading one of the best virtual private network services is an excellent idea.
With a VPN, you can bypass geo-restrictions to play the latest games and watch the latest streaming content. These services will also improve the security and privacy of your PS4, so you won't need to worry about cybercriminals stealing your personal data or cash.
The best VPN services are even capable of providing a much faster gaming experience by preventing issues like distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and bandwidth throttling, which can hinder the performance of your game console.
But how do you choose a top VPN service for PlayStation 4? Well, it's not so easy when you consider the sheer number of providers that exist today. To help you pick one, we've tested and ranked the best PS4 VPNs of 2020.
1. ExpressVPN
The best service for PS4
Pros
- 3,000 servers
- Fast speeds
- Lots of international locations
Cons
- More expensive than some competitors
- Limited to five devices simultaneously
ExpressVPN is not only the best VPN for the vast majority of people, but it also happens to be the most lauded VPN service in the gaming world.
With over 3,000 VPN servers at your disposal, you should find it very easy to connect to gaming servers worldwide and download the latest games. When we reviewed the service, it provided fast connections in our US and UK speed tests.
To access ExpressVPN on your PS4, you can make use of its MediaStreamer facility. While this isn't too difficult to install, it's only really beneficial for TV streaming, and ExpressVPN is clear about the fact that it "doesn't offer the protection or gaming benefits of a VPN." But you can also install ExpressVPN on your router, which will allow you to get more out of your VPN service and use it on all your devices.
If you use your PS4 to watch TV shows and movies, you'll be glad that ExpressVPN allows users to stream content on Netflix, Hulu, BBC, YouTube, and many other platforms. Other great features include a kill switch, private DNS, AES-256 encryption, a no-logging policy, a built-in speed tester, and unlimited bandwidth. ExpressVPN's biggest downside is that it only supports up to five devices on one plan.
ExpressVPN
This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today.
2. NordVPN
The most known gaming VPN
Pros:
- Great reputation
- Very fast
- 5500 servers
Cons:
- Six device limit
Nord also has a solid reputation in the VPN space, and thanks to a massive marketing campaign, it may have appeared on your TV before now.
If you want to use NordVPN for gaming, you can easily do that by installing it on your router. That way, every device you own - including your PS4 - will be able to experience all the benefits offered by a top VPN service.
So, what makes NordVPN special? Well, for starters, it has a network of over 5500 global servers. In other words, you'll never struggle to access all your favorite games and TV content on your PS4. NordVPN also offers fast connections and unlimited bandwidth, meaning you won't experience slow gameplay.
When it comes to streaming, you can use NordVPN for accessing Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and other services. There are also some genuinely useful security features, including malware protection, Double VPN, strong encryption, a DNS leak test, and a no-logs policy. But the device limit is just six devices.
NordVPN
NordVPN is one of the most common and biggest names in the VPN space, and it also happens to be one of the best. It offers amongst the largest number of server options and some high-quality app experiences.
3. Surfshark
A super cheap gaming VPN
Pros:
- Three methods to install Surfshark on PS4
- Fast and reliable connections
- Unlimited device limit
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons:
- Privacy policy wording is vague
- More basic than other premium VPNs
If you want a VPN that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, Surfshark is the provider for you. In fact, a premium subscription will only set you back $2 per month. As well as being super cheap, it's also an excellent VPN for PS4 users.
While Surfshark has a much smaller server network than Express and Nord (1700 servers overall), its connections perform very well in terms of speed and provide a great gaming experience.
Along with delivering fast speeds, Surfshark provides access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. Unlike a lot of VPN providers, it doesn't impose a device limit. So you're free to use this service on every device in your household.
We also like that there are three different ways to install Surfshark on your PS4: via smart DNS, via your PC, or via your router. Whichever method you pick, you'll find clear instructions about how to install Surfshark on PS4.
Surfshark VPN
You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back.
4. StrongVPN
A high-speed gaming VPN
Pros:
- Great connection speeds
- No logging at all
- Built-in WireGuard support
Cons:
- Limited number of server options
- Basic feature set
No gamer wants a slow experience, so a fast VPN is clearly useful. And when speeds are concerned, StrongVPN doesn't disappoint.
Although you can only connect to over 950 servers using this VPN service, they deliver impressive speeds across the world. With these VPN servers, you can access streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Fire TV, Hulu, YouTube, and HBO.
While there isn't an unlimited device limit, you're free to connect up to 12 devices using StrongVPN - and that should be enough for most people. To get StrongVPN on your PS4, you'll need to install it using a router app. This should be pretty simple, thanks to a range of how-to guides.
StrongVPN doesn't have as many features as well-known providers such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark. But it does offer different VPN protocols (including WireGuard), end-to-end security, a zero-logging policy, multi-platform apps, the ability to choose the best VPN location, zero speed limits, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Overall, it's an excellent VPN in terms of performance.
StrongVPN
The built-in WireGuard support here makes StrongVPN a gamers dream VPN. Give it a try today and see how you like it!
5. IPVanish
A highly capable gaming VPN
Pros:
- Over 40,000 shared IP addresses
- Great customer support
- Unlimited simultaneous device connections
Cons:
- Server locations don't match what's said
- No iOS kill switch
IPVanish is also great for gaming, and you can quickly use this service on your PlayStation 4 by installing it on a Wi-Fi router.
What makes IPVanish an excellent gaming VPN is that it offers fast connections, prevents bandwidth throttling, allows you to connect as many devices as you want, and has access to popular online services like Netflix.
When we reviewed IPVanish, we were impressed with its overall performance. In the US, the most common speed was 220Mbps. And our UK test confirmed speeds of 75Mbps. As a result, you shouldn't experience laggy gameplay on either side of the Atlantic.
In terms of other features, IPVanish offers easy-to-use apps across different operating systems, 256-bit encryption, no traffic logging, a SOCKS5 web proxy, 250GB of Sugarsync storage, 24/7 support, and 30 days to get your money back.
IPVanish VPN
IPVanish may not have the biggest numbers for stats, but the service that the company offers is reliable and fast. Getting set up takes just minutes, so start today!
What makes a good gaming VPN?
The best VPNs for gaming offer impressive speeds, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited connections, access to servers across the world, the ability to unblock popular online gaming and streaming services, different ways of installing the service on your console, various security, and privacy features, affordable subscriptions, as well as 24/7 support.
Best gaming VPNs available now
Why do you need a gaming VPN?
There are many reasons why you might want to use a VPN on your games console. For starters, these services will provide you with a way to circumvent geo restrictions. This means you'll be able to download games that are only available in specific geographic locations and play all your favorite games if you travel abroad.
Another reason you'll need a gaming VPN is to improve the performance of your console. It's not strange for gamers to experience DDoS attacks, which can slow down gameplay and even kick you out of a game, and bandwidth throttling. But as VPNs can camouflage your internet protocol address, you won't experience these issues. Finally, a VPN will protect your personal data and secure your Wi-Fi connection.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
