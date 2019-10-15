Best Pixel 4 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019

A screen protector is the best Day One accessory you could invest in for the Pixel 4. No matter how careful you are, smartphone screens invariably pick up micro-abrasions from daily use and abuse so let a slab of tempered glass or film take the abuse instead. Plus, you'll be able to resell your phone for more if it still has a pristine screen.

Don't take any chances with your Pixel 4 display

The most common way phones start to show wear is on the display. As careful as you can be to protect your phone, without a screen protector it's only a matter of time before you start noticing micro-abrasions — or worse.

Our top recommendation is an affordable three-pack of tempered glass cases from MP-MALL, a brand that's always early to the accessory party with quality goods to show. MP-MALL also backs up their products with a no-hassle lifetime guarantee should you run in to any issues during installation or after.

For those looking for a film screen protector, I'll recommend the Skinomi Full Coverage Matte Film which, as the name suggests, also offers anti-glare protection with that matte finish. You also get an optional skin for the back of the phone, too, which would let you protect your entire phone from scuffs and abrasions without a case.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.