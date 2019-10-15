Best Pixel 4 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019
A screen protector is the best Day One accessory you could invest in for the Pixel 4. No matter how careful you are, smartphone screens invariably pick up micro-abrasions from daily use and abuse so let a slab of tempered glass or film take the abuse instead. Plus, you'll be able to resell your phone for more if it still has a pristine screen.
MP-Mall offers a great value here with three tempered glass screen protectors that feature a notch cut out around the top bezel sensors on the Pixel 4. The kit also includes an installation guide so you can line it up right to the edge of the display.
Matte finishes are great for anyone who uses their phone outdoors or in bright places where screen glare becomes an issue. Skinomi's film protects against scratches with a silky matte finish and also includes a protective film for the back of the Pixel 4.
If you want a tempered glass screen protector and a basic dual-layer case, why not pick up this bundle that includes a grippy and rugged case along with two tempered glass screen protectors? You get all of this for as much or less than any other option on this list.
ESR claims its tempered glass screen protectors offer the best edge-to edge protection and are extra strong against physical damage. Featuring precise cutouts for the sensors up top and a cleaning and installation kit, they're a good option that's backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
These tempered glass screen protectors feature a notch cut out on the top to accomodate the Pixel 4 sensors. TopACE offers a breakdown of the different layers that go in to delivering screen protectors that provide crystal-clear clarity and oleophobic protection on top of being tough and resilient against damage.
LK offers a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors that includes a handy installation guide. They also back up their product with a lifetime replacement warranty, so on top of the three included with the bundle you'll be covered for as long as you're using your Pixel 4.
Don't take any chances with your Pixel 4 display
The most common way phones start to show wear is on the display. As careful as you can be to protect your phone, without a screen protector it's only a matter of time before you start noticing micro-abrasions — or worse.
Our top recommendation is an affordable three-pack of tempered glass cases from MP-MALL, a brand that's always early to the accessory party with quality goods to show. MP-MALL also backs up their products with a no-hassle lifetime guarantee should you run in to any issues during installation or after.
For those looking for a film screen protector, I'll recommend the Skinomi Full Coverage Matte Film which, as the name suggests, also offers anti-glare protection with that matte finish. You also get an optional skin for the back of the phone, too, which would let you protect your entire phone from scuffs and abrasions without a case.
