PUBG Mobile is a graphics-intensive game that demands a powerful phone, and in 2019 one of the latest and fastest phones you can buy is the OnePlus 7 Pro . Not only is it a great phone for gaming, it also includes some of the most advanced smartphone features for those who love to live on the bleeding edge.

The OnePlus 7 Pro may be new, but it burst onto the scene with top-end hardware specs at a great price. The 1440p 90Hz display will look fantastic running graphically-intensive games like PUBG , and unlike other gaming-focused phones, you won't be left sacrificing other key specs or features for top-end gaming performance.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was just announced and only just went on sale, so now is the perfect time to buy if you've been considering a phone upgrade,

Are you looking for a phone that not only offers top performance for gaming and other activities, but is also priced lower than other flagships? Check out the OnePlus 7 Pro.

PUBG Mobile has been developed to run pretty well on old and new phones alike, but you'll need a phone with admirable specs to run it at the highest graphics settings. Even the base model OnePlus 7 Pro fits the bill, with 6GB and a Snapdragon 855 processor delivering enough memory and processing power to deliver great gaming performance. That only improves if you opt for the models with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Oxygen OS continues to deliver a simple and speedy software experience that allows for customization, including a Gaming Mode, which offers fine controls for avoiding distractions while gaming. You can limit notifications to alarms and calls or set custom notifications for displaying messages while you game.

With streamlined software running on the latest hardware, it's hard not to see the OnePlus 7 Pro as the best phone for PUBG Mobile in 2019.

Then there's the part you'll be staring at for hours on end. The display of the OnePlus 7 Pro delivers the best version of a bezel-free smartphone with no compromise for notches. That means the entire display's real estate will be devoted to the game, with a front-facing speaker somehow squeezed in the top to deliver stereo sound.

Just like the Razer Phone 2 and ASUS ROG Phone, the display supports a higher display refresh rate — up to 90Hz where available. That means everything will look silky smooth to your eye — whether you're earning chicken dinners in PUBG Mobile or scrolling though Instagram.

Another reason the OnePlus 7 Pro sits atop our list is the price. At launch, pricing started at $699 for a base model that comes with 6GB of RAM along with a trendy three-lens camera layout on the back and a pop-up selfie cam. This is OnePlus following all the latest trends in smartphones except the one where the phone is priced around $1,000. That base model will already run PUBG Mobile wonderfully before considering RAM and storage upgrades that will serve you better in the long run. It seems like OnePlus has returned to its roots of undercutting the competition by putting out a flagship that doesn't settle on core specs, and that's great news for competitive gamers looking for an edge. Sure, the phone doesn't have a headphone jack, which still comes in handy for gaming on the go, and it doesn't support expandable storage or wireless charging, but when you're in the game all that really matters is performance and display.

Alternatives to the OnePlus 7 Pro

If PUBG Mobile is life but you're not entirely sold on the OnePlus 7 Pro, you might be interested in these other great gaming phones.