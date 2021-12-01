Best OPPO Find X3 Pro cases 2022

If you have your eyes on OPPO's new flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X3 Pro, chances are you have been lured in by its impressive feature set, which includes the 50MP camera that provides true color reproduction (seriously, it was used to film an entire sci-fi movie!), sizable 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile process. Even though it isn't officially available in the U.S., you might find clever ways to get your hands on one. If you do, like with any phone, you should instantly protect it with a case. But with features like an integrated fingerprint reader and Smart Sidebar, you'll need to make sure the case you choose can accommodate the phone's unique design without impeding on functionality. These are the best OPPO Find X3 Pro cases you can get so far.

Luxury leather PUROOM Luxury Carbon Fiber PU Leather Case $16 at Amazon There's just something about the OPPO Find X3 Pro that screams elegance, so this case seems perfectly fitting. Not only is it available in a unique orange finish (you can also get black if preferred), but it's made from carbon fiber PU leather and TPU material with a beautiful, textured feel. You have full access to all buttons and ports, including a raised bezel that prevents the camera lenses from touching a flat surface when you put the phone down. Colors of the rainbow GarHold Soft Feel Silicone Case $14 at Amazon Choose from eight solid colors of this simple case made of high-quality, durable, and flexible silicone rubber that is soft to the touch. There are precision cut-outs for all ports, buttons, and speakers, along with a cleverly integrated circular kickstand and phone grip. Rugged look N/B Shockproof Case $10 at Amazon Get all-encompassing rugged, dual-layer protection with this hard-shell cover case that has an impact-resistant polycarbonate exoskeleton. With cut-outs for the ports, buttons, and camera, the flip-out kickstand is great for hands-free operation. And the textured finish provides a nice, solid grip. Get it in dark blue, black, or red. Carry it all Shantime PU Leather Wallet Case $12 at Amazon If you want to leave your wallet and/or purse at home, this case is the perfect option since it's folio-style with slots to hold credit and other cards as well as cash opposite the phone. Made of premium PU leather with a soft TPU inner shell, the wallet flap can double as a kickstand with an adjustable angle. Get it in black or one of four other colors. Basic bumper FZYM Case $7 at Amazon If you're just looking for a basic bumper case to protect the phone until you have time to search through an expanded selection of case options later, this one is a good option. You actually get two simple, slim back soft gel TPU silicone cases along with a tempered glass screen protector. It won't win any design points, but for something to have, for now, it will give you that added peace of mind with protection of the phone's perimeter, back, and screen. Peek-a-boo Shantime Wood Grain Leather Case $12 at Amazon This case is made of faux PU wood grain leather and comes in 10 colors. Plus, it also has a magnetic flip cover, cardholder, and transparent window for viewing notifications while the case remains closed. The flap cover can also be used as a kickstand.

Which OPPO Find X3 Pro case should you choose?

It's a tough decision when it comes to selecting the best OPPO Find X3 Pro case. Since the phone is brand new, there aren't a ton of options out there just yet. Plus, you also have to balance the need to protect the device with the desire to want to show off its gorgeous design features, including the beautifully molded glass back panel. For now, since the OPPO Find X3 Pro isn't technically available stateside, you might find yourself leaning toward another comparable device like the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is a great option, too. But if you do decide to import a Find X3 Pro from a country where it is available, you can find some good cases to protect it.

I love the vibrant orange finish of the PUROOM Luxury Carbon Fiber PU Leather Case for an all-around good case. If you're going to cover up a beautiful phone like the OPPO Find X3 Pro, you might as well do it with an equally stylish case.

But if you really just want something to keep it protected while out and about until you can source a better case, the FZYM Case is an affordable option that gives you a second case as a backup. For folio style, if that's your thing, the Shantime PU Leather Wallet Case is a nice option that gives you a choice in terms of color. And, as a bonus, you can leave your wallet at home.