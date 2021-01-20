Best OnePlus Nord N100 Screen Protectors Android Central 2021

There's no doubt that you already grabbed one of the best Nord N100 cases, but that just means you're going to need to keep the screen looking great with the best Nord N100 screen protectors. OnePlus is taking on the budget market with the Nord N100 and it has the potential to be one of the best cheap Android phones of the year. But even though it's "cheap," you'll still want to make sure you keep its screen looking fantastic.

These are the best Nord N100 screen protectors

If you're looking for the best Nord N100 screen protectors, then you can't go wrong with the LK Tempered Glass Kit which includes six total screen protectors. There are three for the big screen, along with three more for the rear-camera module, protecting all of the glass on the phone. LK also has made it so that you'll be able to use just about any of your favorite cases, leaving just enough space around the borders.

Tempered glass may not be for everyone, as the texture is just not something that you may enjoy using on an everyday basis. OnePlus has opted to release a screen protector of its own for the Nord N100, with the PET Screen Protector. These offer the most precise cutouts for the selfie camera, while leaving enough room for you to use one of the best cases.