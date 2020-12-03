Best OnePlus Nord N10 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
The OnePlus Nord N10 is now making its way into the hands of the masses, and that means you're going to want to get the best OnePlus Nord N10 screen protectors. The Nord N10 has instantly become a contender for one of the best cheap Android phones, and if you got one, you likely already grabbed one of the best Nord N10 cases. So be sure to finish the ensemble to keep the Nord N10 running for as long as you can.
- Best Value: LK Tempered Glass (6-pack)
- Lifetime warranty: Mr. Shield Tempered Glass (3-pack)
- Original Touch Experience: Orzero Tempered Glass (3-pack)
- No bubbles: WRJ Tempered Glass (3-pack)
- Protect all the glass: PULEN Tempered Glass (5-pack)
Installing a new screen protector on your smartphone can be a frustrating proposition, and LK aims to help alleviate those frustrations. Along with including three screen protectors for the front display and three for the rear camera module, there's an instructional video that shows you exactly how to install them with ease.
With some tempered glass screen protectors, you'll have to worry about the "rainbow effect," which can make it frustrating to use your phone. That's not a concern with the Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector thanks to its high-grade components, which improve viewing clarity.
The Orzero tempered glass screen protector sets itself apart from the rest by being the thinnest option. Coming in at just 0.26mm, you'll barely even notice that there is a screen protector on your new OnePlus Nord N10.
One reason some may want to use a screen protector is to help avoid dealing with fingerprints and smudges on the display. With the WRJ Tempered Glass Screen Protector, you won't have to worry about those annoying fingerprints again thanks to the dual oleophobic and hydrophobic coating.
PULEN's standard Tempered Glass screen protectors give you everything you would want with scratch resistance and HD clarity. There's even a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating on the protector to prevent fingerprints and smudges from getting on your screen. Plus, PULEN includes three screen protectors for the main display, along with two more to protect the rear camera module.
Protect the glass with the best OnePlus Nord N10 screen protectors
There's no right answer for picking the best screen protector, but our favorite for the OnePlus Nord N10 is the LK Tempered Glass (6-pack). This kit includes a total of six protectors to make use of, with three available for the primary display, along with three more for the rear camera module. Plus, the case-friendly design ensures that you won't have to worry about a case messing up your screen protector after it's been installed.
If you have plans to keep your OnePlus Nord N10 for the next few years, chances are you will probably run out of screen protectors. Stuff happens and we have a tendency to accidentally drop our phones, but instead of just buying a bunch of screen protectors, take advantage of the Mr. Shield screen protectors. The company includes three tempered glass screen protectors in the box, along with an installation kit. But the biggest benefit to this set is the lifetime warranty provided in the event that something happens to your screen protectors.
