The best OnePlus Nord cases are durable, affordable, and dependable, just like the Nord itself. OnePlus's latest phone is a wonderful return to form, a mid-range phone that offers up most of the flagship experience for a far more reasonable price tag. The back of this phone may be covered in impact-resistant Gorilla Glass 5, but that doesn't mean that you can let your Nord go around naked. Scratches, slips, and sweat are still a smartphone's enemy, so add some grip and glamour to your new Nord so that your phone can stay safe and solid for years to come.
- Classic color and texture: OnePlus Nord Sandstone Bumper Case
- Clear protection: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Good grip for less: iBetter Flexible Thin Cover
- Beauty lies within: OnePlus Nord Creator Case
- Classic protection: Tudia DualShield
- Slim and safe: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Keep it all together: Foluu Canvas Wallet
- Protect the front and back: QHOHQ Clear Case Combo
- Accents are awesome: Arabby Carbon Fiber
Classic color and texture: OnePlus Nord Sandstone Bumper CaseStaff pick
The Sandstone is the tried-and-true case for an OnePlus phone, and for the Nord, you can get one in understated black or a bright, color-matched Nord Blue.
Clear protection: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Spigen is one of the most trusted case brands on the market, and I'm happy to see this robust, clear case available for the Nord. The clear back lets that lovely Blue shine through while the black bumper adds grip and contrast.
Good grip for less: iBetter Flexible Thin Cover
Get some scratch protection for your OnePlus Nord while still adding grip and a teeny bit of style to the back and sides. I like the navy, but the green looks good, too.
Beauty lies within: OnePlus Nord Creator Case
This series of polycarbonate cases adds some style and vibrance to your Nord. There are three styles available, including Teardown by JerryRigEverything.
Classic protection: Tudia DualShield
This heavy-duty case should keep your Nord safe from multiple drops thanks to its mil-spec durability, and Tudia's classic blue back matches the Nord perfectly.
Slim and safe: Spigen Rugged Armor
Millions of Android fans trust their phones to the Rugged Armor for years, and you should trust your Nord to it because of its excellent grip and slim lip around the camera module.
Keep it all together: Foluu Canvas Wallet
If you prefer to streamline what you carry by using a wallet case on your phone, this canvas-covered folio is for you. There's room for three cards plus cash.
Protect the front and back: QHOHQ Clear Case Combo
This clear case has nice, big air cushions on the corners, keeping that glass back safe, and comes with two tempered glass screen protectors for the front glass.
Accents are awesome: Arabby Carbon Fiber
This is one of the most popular case designs on the market for a reason: it adds reliable grip and a little bit of flair from the carbon fiber accents.
The best OnePlus Nord cases are finally here
OnePlus phones tend to not have as many cases available as other phones. Because the OnePlus Nord is a mid-range phone releasing outside OnePlus's normal spring/fall launches, there are even fewer cases available at launch than normal. As such, the selection right now is more sparse than most, but we still have several decent options available.
There's a lot of appeal to the OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Cover — especially in that lovely Nord Blue to match the Blue Marble colorway. Sandstone cases add a lot of grip without adding a lot of bulk, but as it is a first-party case, you'll definitely pay a premium for it.
If you need some grip but want something that's less flashy — and less expensive — I recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor. The texturing across the back and sides is a little more prominent, and while the lip around the camera and screen aren't as large as those on the Sandstone, it's a great slim case for butterfingers like mine.
