Best OnePlus Nord Cases Android Central 2020

The best OnePlus Nord cases are durable, affordable, and dependable, just like the Nord itself. OnePlus's latest phone is a wonderful return to form, a mid-range phone that offers up most of the flagship experience for a far more reasonable price tag. The back of this phone may be covered in impact-resistant Gorilla Glass 5, but that doesn't mean that you can let your Nord go around naked. Scratches, slips, and sweat are still a smartphone's enemy, so add some grip and glamour to your new Nord so that your phone can stay safe and solid for years to come.

The best OnePlus Nord cases are finally here

OnePlus phones tend to not have as many cases available as other phones. Because the OnePlus Nord is a mid-range phone releasing outside OnePlus's normal spring/fall launches, there are even fewer cases available at launch than normal. As such, the selection right now is more sparse than most, but we still have several decent options available.

There's a lot of appeal to the OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Cover — especially in that lovely Nord Blue to match the Blue Marble colorway. Sandstone cases add a lot of grip without adding a lot of bulk, but as it is a first-party case, you'll definitely pay a premium for it.

If you need some grip but want something that's less flashy — and less expensive — I recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor. The texturing across the back and sides is a little more prominent, and while the lip around the camera and screen aren't as large as those on the Sandstone, it's a great slim case for butterfingers like mine.