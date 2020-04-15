Best OnePlus 8 Pro Cases Android Central 2020

The OnePlus 8 Pro is big, beautiful, and finally gives us all the features we've been hoping to see in a OnePlus flagship for years: IP water resistance and wireless charging. The back glass comes in some new colors this year — Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue — but it's still a glass-backed phone, and that means you'll want to protect it so that you're not blowing hundreds of dollars repairing or replacing it. These are the best cases we can find right now for OnePlus's latest flagship.

Why are good cases so hard to find?

OnePlus releases a flagship every six months instead of once a year, and because of the quicker turnaround between models, casemakers in general aren't as keen on OnePlus phones, meaning good cases usually take longer to reach the public and the case selection can vary widely between models. The OnePlus 8 Pro is the most expensive phone OnePlus has ever made, and combining that with manufacturing shutdowns over the last few months and economic instability has led to the case market for the 8 Pro being smaller than normal.

There are still some great case options out there for early adopters: I adore the new Cyan color for the OnePlus Official Sandstone Bumper Case, which has been the gold standard of first-party cases for years now. If you prefer to protect your phone more affordable, the Tudia Merge Series is here with the time-tested hybrid style and classic color options like Rose Gold, Silver, and bold Blue.