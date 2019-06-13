When playing on the Quest, some people may want to extend their play beyond the 2-3 hours of battery life. For some players, this is not nearly long enough for a good gaming session. Many users opt to use an external battery pack, which is usually carried in a pocket and connected to the Quest. Of course, the most important thing to keep in mind when shopping for a battery pack for the Quest is that it must support 5V 2.4amp charging. Below are some examples of the best battery backups to keep you playing longer and meet that standard.

Best power options

The most important thing when choosing an external battery pack for the Quest is that it must support 5V 2.4amp charging. There are many batteries on the market that have those stats, but there are many other things to consider, such as size and how long they will hold a charge.

Any of these power banks will provide longer and more fulfilling Quest sessions. Depending on your needs, some banks may be more suitable than others. Personally, the most balanced bank is the Anker PowerCore 10000. It keeps charging simple and provides more than enough power to add several hours to your session. If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, try the Omars 5000mAh Power Bank.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.