When playing on the Quest, some people may want to extend their play beyond the 2-3 hours of battery life. For some players, this is not nearly long enough for a good gaming session. Many users opt to use an external battery pack, which is usually carried in a pocket and connected to the Quest. Of course, the most important thing to keep in mind when shopping for a battery pack for the Quest is that it must support 5V 2.4amp charging. Below are some examples of the best battery backups to keep you playing longer and meet that standard.
Most popular: Anker PowerCore 10000Staff pick
Anker products are well known for reliability and power. The Anker PowerCore 10000 is no different, and is a popular favorite for powering many mobile devices. It's high-speed and compact, so it's perfect for effortless VR charging.
Versatile and powerful: AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank
The AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank provides the most versatile charge. It supports both USB-C for input and output, so you can even recharge it with your Quest's standard charging cable. With multiple charging ports, you can also use it to charge other devices, such as your phone, while it charges your Quest.
Lightweight: ZMI PowerPack 10k
The ZMI PowerPack 10k provides all the power you need to keep your VR session going. It's much lighter than many other power packs, which will make it easier to carry around while you play. The anti-slip design also ensures your pack stays in place while you play.
Powerhouse: Anker PowerCore 20100mAh
The Anker PowerCore 20100mAh is essentially a larger, more powerful version of the PowerCore 10000. It is a bit more expensive, and is bulkier, but will last much longer than its little brother. Like other Anker products, it's lightweight and fast charging.
Budget charging: Omars 5000mAh Power Bank
This battery pack may not extend your session as much as the others, but the device is basic and portable. This is perfect if you just need to extend your play by a little bit, and don't want to break the bank. Its slim design makes it perfect to stash in a pocket while playing VR.
Best power options
The most important thing when choosing an external battery pack for the Quest is that it must support 5V 2.4amp charging. There are many batteries on the market that have those stats, but there are many other things to consider, such as size and how long they will hold a charge.
Any of these power banks will provide longer and more fulfilling Quest sessions. Depending on your needs, some banks may be more suitable than others. Personally, the most balanced bank is the Anker PowerCore 10000. It keeps charging simple and provides more than enough power to add several hours to your session. If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, try the Omars 5000mAh Power Bank.
