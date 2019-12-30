Best Nokia 6.2 Cases Android Central 2019

The Nokia 6.2 is a bit more unique as an entry-level or budget device considering it's powered by Android One. This gives it the feel of stock Android, along with better and faster updates and a smooth experience. Even with that smooth experience, you'll want to keep the phone safe from accidents. These are the best cases you can get today!

Find the case that suits your needs

The Nokia 6.2 is a fantastic device in the budget game thanks to Android One and three, rear-mounted cameras. When it comes to finding a case that matches how awesome the phone is, you can't go wrong with Olixar's FlexiShield Cover. The TPU case is super flexible, and sports "microdots" to help prevent fingerprints while protecting your device.

For those who want something a bit more versatile, then the DUX DUCIS Flip Folio Case fits the bill. There are card cut-outs for your credit cards and your ID, and the device itself sits in a TPU case while in the folio. Plus, you'll be able to easily prop up the Nokia 6.2 if you want to catch up on your favorite shows.

