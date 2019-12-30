Best Nokia 6.2 Cases Android Central 2019
The Nokia 6.2 is a bit more unique as an entry-level or budget device considering it's powered by Android One. This gives it the feel of stock Android, along with better and faster updates and a smooth experience. Even with that smooth experience, you'll want to keep the phone safe from accidents. These are the best cases you can get today!
Bare necessities: Olixar FlexiShield CoverStaff Pick
Olixar offers many great cases and one of the most popular options is the FlexShield Flexible Cover. This is a soft gel case with a non-slip coating for extra grip, raised bezels, and comes with a two-year warranty.
Improved versatility: DUX DUCIS Ultra Slim Folio Case
Our phones are getting more and more versatile and you'll want a case that can keep up. With the DUX DUCIS Slim Folio, you get a little bit of protection, but with the added benefit of a card slot and the ability to prop up your phone to watch some videos.
Super slim and grippy: Gesma Grippy TPU Case
Some folks are more worried about phones falling out of their hands, and that's where the Gesma Grippy Case comes in. The case itself is ultra-slim, provides easy access to all of the ports, and has a different design on the back and sides to improve grip.
Show it off: SLEO Transparent TPU Cover
It can be a bit of a downer to get a great looking phone, but have to wrap it in a case hiding the device's beauty. SLEO's transparent cover solves this while including re-inforced corners for better shock absorption and raised edges.
Unique colorway: Kwmobile Bicolor Cover
In some situations, you might have a tough time finding a case that simply looks good. The Kwmobile solves this with its bi-color design as the case goes from pink at the top to blue at the bottom. This will help your Nokia 6.2 stick out more than it already does.
Safe from shocks: Androgate Shock-absorbent Case
Protection is usually the name of the game for those who need a case and the Androgate is a great pick. This shock-absorbent case has built-in air cushions, providing protection on all four corners.
With an included screen protector: Flyme Flexible Case with Screen Protector
Usually, you end up getting a case and a screen protector but they tend to be separate purchases. With Flyme's Flexible case, you get the awesome and protective case, but also receive a tempered glass screen protector for 360 degrees of protection.
Heavy duty safety: Sucnakp Heavy Duty Cover
Want something that's shockproof, heavy duty, gives you access to cut-outs, and just looks good? The Sucnakp Heavy Duty Cover hits all the marks. This case comes in five different colors, and offers raised edges around the display and camera to protect against scratches.
Find the case that suits your needs
The Nokia 6.2 is a fantastic device in the budget game thanks to Android One and three, rear-mounted cameras. When it comes to finding a case that matches how awesome the phone is, you can't go wrong with Olixar's FlexiShield Cover. The TPU case is super flexible, and sports "microdots" to help prevent fingerprints while protecting your device.
For those who want something a bit more versatile, then the DUX DUCIS Flip Folio Case fits the bill. There are card cut-outs for your credit cards and your ID, and the device itself sits in a TPU case while in the folio. Plus, you'll be able to easily prop up the Nokia 6.2 if you want to catch up on your favorite shows.
