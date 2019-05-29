We've all been there before. You're walking down the street and you suddenly feel your phone start to slip. Before you can react to stop the inevitable, it happens - the phone falls from your hand and onto the concrete below. If you have a case on your device, chances are there's nothing to worry about except for a few scratches. If not, then you'll likely be looking for a replacement. We hate dealing with those scenarios, so we have found some of the best cases to keep your Nokia 6.1 safe from any disaster that may arrive.

What case do we recommend?

If you're someone who likes having a phone that is protected without all of the added bulk, then you'll want to check out the MAIKEZI Slim Hybrid Case. This case is bulky enough to keep your Nokia 6.1 safe from any drops or other damage, but won't add a boat load of bulk. It's still light and compact. Plus, there is are two-pieces for easy installation, and a built-in kickstand for those times you just want to relax with your favorite movies.

Those looking for something a bit more fashionable and functional will want to take a look at the RUIHUI Leather Wallet Case. This case sports a card slot for your credit card or ID, along with an additional pocket so that you can keep your cash on you all the time. As is the case with the MAIKEZI Slim Hybrid, the RUIHUI also makes it possible to use it as kickstand for your device.

Finally, and perhaps the most unique of the bunch, is the Kwmobile Soft Cover TPU Case. This comes in an array of different colors, although we are biased towards the dual-color design offering. The case is made from TPU so you know it'll keep your phone safe from most drops, but is also light enough for you to not really notice that there's a case on your phone at all.

