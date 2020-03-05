Best Arlo Camera Accessories Android Central 2020
When it comes to keeping an eye on your home, Arlo offers a powerful line of wireless home security cameras that can fit almost any need. These cameras are battery-powered and mountable inside or outside your home, letting you keep tabs on all of your property for added peace of mind. If you're looking to get more out of your Arlo security cameras, the right accessories can go a long way; here are our favorite accessories to help get you started.
- Basic protection: Arlo Skins VMA1200-1000S
- Harness the power of the sun: Arlo Solar Panel VMA4600-1000S
- Mount it anywhere: Arlo Table and Ceiling Mount VMA1100-1000S
- Safe houses: HOLACA Security Outdoor Mount for Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3
- Swap and go: Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 Dual Charging Station
- Garden guardian: XCSOURCE Taper Mount for Arlo Pro
Basic protection: Arlo Skins VMA1200-1000SStaff Favorite
Whether you're looking to blend your Arlo cameras into your decor, have a better way to hide them in the greenery in your backyard, or both, Arlo Skins can help. These silicone covers are available for all styles of Arlo cameras and simply slip over them to give them a different look. You don't have to live with the bright white color of the cameras if you don't want, and these skins also offer extra protection against the elements.
Harness the power of the sun: Arlo Solar Panel VMA4600-1000S
If you have any Arlo Pro or Arlo Go cameras watching the outside of your home, the Netgear Arlo Solar Panel can keep them running with the power of the sun. With a built-in, multi-directional mount and a very long cable, you should be able to place the Arlo Solar Panel in the sunniest spot you can find and still keep it connected to your camera.
Mount it anywhere: Arlo Table and Ceiling Mount VMA1100-1000S
Depending on the layout of your home or the area you want to watch, you may want to put your Arlo cameras on your ceiling. To do that you'll need the Arlo Table and Ceiling Mount. Compatible with the Arlo, Arlo Pro, and Arlo Pro 2 models, this ceiling mount is magnetic, meaning your cameras are easily attached and detached. You won't have to worry about complicated clasps or using any tools every time you need to charge your camera.
Safe houses: HOLACA Security Outdoor Mount for Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3
This unique mount from HOLACA not only looks neat with its house design, but it also keeps your cameras safe and secure. An anti-theft chain attaches to the base of the mount, and the other end attaches to the mounting point on the Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3 cameras. A torx screw holds the chain in place, making it quite the ordeal for someone to walk off with our investment.
Swap and go: Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 Dual Charging Station
If you use the Arlo Ultra or Pro 3 model cameras a lot, you know that you have to charge them pretty often. If you want to make battery changes a little easier, then check out the Arlo Ultra and Pro 3 Dual Charging Station. This handy accessory has two charging slots for your extra batteries, allowing you to simply swap them out as you will always have one charged and ready to go.
Garden guardian: XCSOURCE Taper Mount for Arlo Pro
The XCSOURCE Taper Mount is a clever way to keep an eye on your home, without making your Arlo Pro cameras presence known. This easy to install mount simply inserts directly into the ground, perfect for placement within flower beds, pots, or gardens. Its magnetic base allows almost infinite adjustments if you ever decide to change things up.
Accessorize it
Arlo's completely wireless cameras are some of the most popular smart home accessories around thanks to their great image quality, durability, and flexibility. Arlo's popularity also means that there are a ton of helpful and clever accessories available, giving you the option to mount your cameras just about anywhere, keeping them, and your home safe.
When shopping for Arlo accessories, make sure that you know which camera version you own first, especially if you're buying some silicone skins. Other products like the solar panel only work with the Arlo Pro or Arlo GO cameras, which might just be a compelling reason to upgrade for some.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your Honor 8X with these screen protectors
Protect that nearly all-screen front of your Honor 8X with one of these screen protectors.
Pair a smart bulb with a SmartThings hub and never look back
Not all smart lights are created equal. Thankfully, SmartThings has the ability to work with an extremely wide variety of smart bulbs, leaving you a lot of options.
Add extra protection to your Galaxy S7 with these great cases
If you still have a Samsung Galaxy S7 you can get more life out of, there are some excellent cases that can protect the smartphone from the inevitable drop. We've rounded up the best of the lot.