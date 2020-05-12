The best Netflix VPN could be the difference between you actually watching what you want and sitting in a dark room wishing your subscription wasn't going to waste. This is what geo restrictions do — they block access to content when you're in the wrong place.

How can I be in the wrong place? Well, if you're trying to access a U.S. Netflix show while overseas, in a place that doesn't have the rights, then you'll find yourself locked out. That means you'll only be able to watch whatever is available in the place you find yourself. If you want to see the British Royal family in The Crown show, when on your visit to London, then this is ideal. But should you want to catch a US only movie which doesn't have the ok for UK viewing, then you're stuck.

Or you were stuck. Now you've found yourself here, that's no longer the case. Now you can get yourself a VPN for Netflix that will work to get around those geo restrictions to get you access to what you want. So which is the best VPN for Netflix? We've tested them all and narrowed the list down to five that each offer a unique appeal, to help you find the best one for you. 1. ExpressVPN | Best overall Netflix VPN for ease & speed Pros Unblocks Netflix consistently

Lots of device support for Netflix viewing

Fast connections for quality streaming

Above and beyond customer support Cons Not cheap ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Netflix, overall, as it's the best VPN out there. This is for lots of reasons like fast connection speeds, reliable customer service and superb security. But more specifically, for Netflix, it's because this service unblocks Netflix consistently every time, no matter where you are, or where you need to appear to be. This is thanks to a wide host of high-speed servers spread across the world. But it's also down to the 24/7 live chat customer support which means you can get around Netflix geo restrictions no matter where you are or what issues you run into. Thankfully the service works on lots of devices, is super easy to install and use, plus it's fast for UHD streaming quality Netflix – perfect if using on a device like Apple TV or a smart TV big screen. ExpressVPN also offers enterprise level encryption meaning all your viewing habits will be kept secure as you can't be tracked or traced as you access online services. This isn't the cheapest VPN out there, but it is the best. There are lots of deal options to help keep costs down though and committing to longer term deals means saving even more money on this superb VPN. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support

30-day money-back guarantee

Supports 5 devices simultaneously

Also unblocks Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu

Works with Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

ExpressVPN This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. See latest pricing at ExpressVPN

2. Cyberghost | Super simple to use Pros Netflix unblocked globally

Easy to use

Good consistency Cons Slower than some Cyberghost is a top Netflix VPN as it's just so easy to use and offers access to the service consistently, in lots of countries. There are more than 5,700 servers spread over 80 countries meaning you should be able to get Netflix access and have a fast stream from your location. From the US and UK to France and Germany, Netflix can be accessed in lots of countries quickly and easily. The apps are easy to use and work across lots of devices including iOS and Android or Mac and PC. The great thing is that the app will automatically connect to the best server and open a browser right there at the target site so you're ready to go. Beyond Netflix, this also gets you online for Amazon Prime, Hulu and YouTube to name a few. Pricing is average but go for a longer term 36 month plan and price really drops. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support

45-day money-back guarantee

Supports 7 devices simultaneously

Also unblocks Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu

Works with Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

CyberGhost VPN It's one of the easiest VPNs to use and offers great features and an affordable price. Get started with your subscription today. See latest pricing at CyberGhost VPN

3. NordVPN | Best Netflix unblocking performance Pros Fast Netflix access

Lots of locations

Great performance Cons Mobile app could be better NordVPN is a superb choice for Netflix streaming as it offers really fast connection speeds meaning UHD quality. This works in lots of locations thanks to the many servers on offer and connects quickly and easily using the decent apps. There is also 24/7 customer support so should you have any issues you'll be up and running again in no time. Nord works across lots of servers so this is a great option if you plan to geo trot a lot with your Netflix account. This will get you online in the US, UK, Europe and beyond without any issues. It'll also do it while keeping you super secure thanks to a double 2048-bit encryption, two kill switches, DNS leak protection and all those servers. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so why not give this a try to see if it's for you? Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support

30-day money-back guarantee

Supports 6 devices simultaneously

Also unblocks Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu

Works with Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

NordVPN Despite a recent security blunder, NordVPN has been a favorite VPN provider for quite some time. Odds are you've heard the name, so why not give it a shot today? See latest pricing at NordVPN

4. Surfshark | Super affordable Netflix unblocking Pros Cheap

Fast

Netflix unblocking reliability Cons Fewer servers than some Surfshark is the best VPN for Netflix where spending a lot on the service is an issue. This proves that you don't have to pay more to get a lot better. Despite undercutting some of the competition by as much as half price, Surfshark offers consistent Netflix unblocking across the globe with countries including the US, UK, Australia, Japan and more. The service is nice and easy to use with clear interfaces that just work. While this will have you zipping around quickly, the servers do the same to get you superfast connection speeds that should mean high-quality Netflix streaming is not an issue, no matter where you go. Security is also tight meaning you can rely on the fact you'll stay anonymous throughout your online experience. Grab a longer term deal and this is one of the cheapest VPN options out there right now. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support

45-day money-back guarantee

Supports unlimited devices simultaneously

Also unblocks Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu

Works with Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

Surfshark VPN You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back. See latest pricing at Surfshark

5. IPVanish | A great all-rounder and Netflix unblocking VPN Pros Lots of device support at once

Fast live chat support

Netflix unblocking consistently Cons No BBC iPlayer IPVanish is the best VPN for Netflix when it comes to all round performance. This will unblock Netflix in lots of places especially in the US where plenty of servers have access and at fast speeds too. Should you run into an issue then you can rely on speedy live chat support that's genuinely useful. This also works on a more all-round level with P2P torrenting support, kill switch security and the ability to use this on 10 devices at the same time. The only issue was we couldn't unblock BBC iPlayer, so if you want that too then you may want to look elsewhere. Pricing is decent and you get a 30-day money-back guarantee so this is worth a shot for sure. Unblocks Netflix

24/7 customer support

30-day money-back guarantee

Supports 10 devices simultaneously

Also unblocks Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu

Works with Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox

IPVanish VPN IPVanish may not have the biggest numbers for stats, but the service that the company offers is reliable and fast. Getting set up takes just minutes, so start today! See latest pricing at IPVanish