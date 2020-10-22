Best Nest Secure Alternatives Android Central 2020

Now that Nest Secure has been discontinued, it's pretty important to find the best Nest Secure alternative for your smart home. If you're a current Nest Secure owner or if you've been investing heavily in the Google Home or Nest ecosystems, you might wonder what in the world to do next. Thankfully, there are plenty of options on the market. Although they won't integrate as deeply into the Nest app as Nest Secure did, these alternatives all deeply connect to smart home products and make it easy to do home security yourself.

When it comes to professional monitoring, it makes sense to trust a company like ADT. ADT has been around since 1874 and has over 18,000 employees, making this one of the largest, most trusted names in home security for decades. Their Lifeshield line of security systems goes all the way back to 2012 and is among one of the simplest systems to configure, despite the large number of optional components you can buy for it. Lifeshield is part of Blue by ADT, a collection of DIY home security products that all tie in together. From video doorbells to cameras, the Lifeshield keypad with window and door sensors, motion detectors, sirens, and more. You name it, ADT has it, and it works with the Lifeshield system. For $229, you get enough components to protect a small house, and it even includes a camera to snap videos of anyone entering your home unannounced. It's even got Google Assistant commands that use language similar to Nest — just ask Google to arm Lifeshield instantly, or set it to away or stay modes. Lifeshield works with IFTTT, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit as well, so if you prefer to use another virtual assistant or another type of phone entirely, you won't have to worry about losing support for your home security system. It's also got several different power redundancies built-in, so even a power-outage won't bring your system down. The best part? You don't need a subscription or monitoring plan to do any of this. It all works out of the box through the Lifeshield app, and it works incredibly well. If you'd rather let the professionals handle the monitoring, ADT has several subscription monitoring plans that include various levels of professional monitoring. If you just want someone to call the cops for you, you can opt for the entry-level plans. Higher tiers include the ability for someone to verify the identity of the person who set off the alarm in the first place and can give you the ultimate peace of mind when away from home. Pros: A huge ecosystem of products

Affordable

Easy setup

Subscription options for every budget

Works with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and IFTTT

Multiple redundancies for power Cons: Could use deeper Alexa integration

Lifeshield by ADT

Best for Simplicity: Simplisafe Simplisafe was the original do-it-yourself home security system that didn't require a subscription fee. Simplisafe's latest hardware is a testament to how much the company is willing to improve itself to keep up with the Jones's. At $190, the 5-piece system is all you'll need to cover a small apartment or flat, while $250 will easily cover a small home. Upgrade that to $300, and you'll not only get more room coverage, but you'll also get the incredibly handy SimpliCam — an indoor camera designed to give you a positive ID of anyone foolish enough to break into your home. The downside to a Simplisafe system is that you only get the basics without a subscription. If you want to connect to Google Home/Assistant, Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or anything else, you'll need to subscribe to a Simplisafe Interactive Plan. The Interactive Plan is only $0.83 per day, but it's still an added cost just to unlock the full potential of the system. Pros: Super easy to set up

Optional cameras

Expandable to 100 components

Super loud siren Cons: Requires a monthly plan for all features

No smartphone alerts without a monthly plan

Simplisafe

Best for doing it all yourself: Eufy Security Home Alarm Kit

Eufy is a growing brand of affordable smart home products, covering everything from robot vacuums to security cameras and even home security systems. The Eufy Security Home Alarm Kit is the most affordable solution here. With no need to add a monthly subscription to get all the features, it stays the most affordable solution in the long-term, too. The base Eufy security kit will cover a small home's main entryways for $160, a full $30 less than most other systems here. That base system can be added to over time with other Eufy products, including the excellent Eufy 2K Video Doorbell, any of the Eufycam 2 models, or just extra window and door sensors for $30 a piece. All of these products connect through the Eufy Security app and can be used perfectly in conjunction with one another, automatically recording events while armed, and even automatically arming the system based on your geolocation. But Eufy won't work with everything. Eufy's integration with most virtual assistants is pretty basic. You can at least view video feed from Eufy Security cameras through Google Home and Alexa devices, but it's not as well integrated as Nest Secure is by any means. There's also no option to add in professional monitoring services, so you're always going to be on your own. The best you'll be able to do is subscribe to a cloud storage plan to keep videos safe for a month, but you can always store videos for free on the local Homebase, instead. Pros: Affordable

Works perfectly with other Eufy Security products

Free local video storage with cameras Cons: Poor integration with smart assistants

No professional monitoring options

No Smoke/Fire/Carbon Monoxide alarm options

Eufy Security Home Alarm Kit

Best for Alexa Homes: Ring Alarm 2nd Gen

Sometimes it's best to keep everything under one roof, and if you've got a smart home powered by Amazon Alexa, there's no doubt that Ring Alarm is going to be your best bet. Ring, an Amazon company, has built its products to be deeply integrated with Amazon's own virtual assistant. That means every command you could ever dream of is possible through Alexa with the Ring Alarm 2nd Gen. Featuring a sleek new design and better compatibility with window and door sizes than the 1st-generation Ring Alarm, Ring Alarm 2nd Gen pulls out all the stops and gives you full power over your smart home security. You can use it with or without a subscription, and even the monthly monitoring plans are roughly half the price of most competitors on the market. If you've got other Ring products, like video doorbells or cameras, this one is a no-brainer. It's like how Nest Secure worked perfectly with all the Nest products before Google changed things up. Ring even has several packages that come with a free Echo Dot or Echo Show 5, which will even further enhance the super-tight integration between Ring and Alexa-powered devices in your home. Pros: Snazzy looks and smart design

Works perfectly with Alexa and Ring devices

Affordable monitoring plans Cons: Doesn't work well with Google Assistant

Ring Alarm 2nd Gen

Best for Multi-Assistant Homes: Abode iota

Abode makes a unique system called the iota that can do it all. Whether you're a do-it-yourselfer or if you want professionals helping you through the entire process, iota is the product you're looking for. On top of optional professional installation, Abode offers an affordable $16 per-month monitoring plan that features 30-days of video storage, a full timeline of events, Wi-Fi, and cellular connection backup, and you won't even have to sign a contract for any of it. Abode iota works with every single virtual assistant and smart home technology you could possibly want. From Google Home to IFTTT, Z-Wave to Zigbee, and everything in-between, iota will do exactly what you want when you want it. They even have an entire list of "Works with Abode" products that'll natively interact with the iota security system, making it an easy decision as to which next smart home security product purchase will work best. Abode is also finally launching its own suite of camera products, starting with an outdoor camera. That's good since the current integration with some cameras, like Nest, won't trigger alarms or save footage in-app (because you need a separate subscription). Pros: One app can control your whole smart home

Works with all virtual assistants

Supports Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and Zigbee

Optional professional installation and monitoring

Professional monitoring is very affordable

Wide range of door/window sensor designs Cons: May not have full functionality with some third-party cameras

Expensive up-front

Not many first-party cameras