The Nest Hello is your window to the outside (you know, aside from the actual windows on your home), and that means it's outside — all the time. It's a good idea to protect it, or at the very least, cover it so that it's not getting weather-worn and scuffed. These are the best covers and wall plates for your video doorbell.
Jazz it up
Elago Nest Hello case
These silicone cases are UV-resistant and come in six colors to add a bit of pizzazz to an otherwise boring-looking device. Elago's cases will protect your doorbell from the elements, and it won't block the camera, microphone, or any other necessary components.
On a pedestal
Elago wall plate
Elago's wall plates are a great backdrop to your Nest Hello. They come in four colors and are UV-resistant, double-coated for extra weather resistance, and they help to cover up any marks or holes behind your Nest Hello.
Get whacky
Slickwraps skins
Come in a variety of fun colors and designs, including a "carbon fiber" series, a "wood" series, a "metal" series, and even an option where you can use your own image. These skins come in five pieces, protect your Nest Hello from scratches, and they come off without leaving any residue.
Blend it in
Fstop Labs silicone case
This dark brown case is perfect for blending in with your home's decor. It's made of durable, UV-resistant silicone and simply slides onto your Nest Hello. Fstop Labs provides a lifetime warranty, so if it cracks or breaks or anything, they'll replace it for free.
Mount up
Ahastyle aluminum wall mount
These simple wall plates are made of sturdy aluminum and come in silver, black, and white to cover up any holes behind your Nest Hello. They also come with a lifetime breakage warranty.
Go go camo
Ahastyle silicone cover
These silicone covers come in five colors meant to help your Nest Hello blend in (or stand out, if you prefer). They simply slip on, and Ahastyle offers a lifetime warranty.
The Nest Hello is by no mean ugly, but covering it up is no harm either. A silicone case can protect it from the weather, and a wall plate covers up imperfections on your home's exterior. Elago's cases are the best option on this list, but if you're up for personalization, check out what Slickwraps has to offer.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.