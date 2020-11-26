Black Friday deals are flowing right now, and we've already highlighted the best NAS enclosures on sale. I want to bring attention to one of the products on sale: the DiskStation DS920+. The 4-bay NAS debuted earlier this year, bringing exciting upgrades across the board, and the NAS enclosure is now selling for just $440, a full $110 off its retail price of $550.

That's a big deal, because the DiskStation DS920+ is the best NAS for Plex in its category, delivering incredible performance — including hardware-accelerated 4K transcodes. If you're in the market for a new NAS enclosure to use as a Plex server, the DS920+ is the obvious choice, and the added discount makes it just that bit more exciting.

The DiskStation DS920+ ticks all the right boxes. The NAS enclosure has four drive bays that can hold 64TB of storage, and that should be more than adequate for any media collection. The best part is that you can add more drives later on via the eSATA port by hooking up the NAS to an expansion bay.

The NAS is powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 chipset and features 4GB of RAM out of the box. The chipset delivers outstanding performance as a Plex media server, and you should not have any issues streaming 4K content from your media library to connected devices on your home network.

You also get two M.2 slots for SSD caching, and while this particular feature isn't useful if you're building a media server, it does come in handy for office-driven workloads. The DS920+ has dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with link aggregation, three USB 3.0 ports, and offers an exhaustive array of software features.

Overall, the DiskStation DS920+ is one of the best NAS enclosures today, and when you consider the fact that it is now available for $440 — a full $110 off its usual price — makes this the obvious NAS recommendation for Black Friday.