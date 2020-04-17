Best Moto G Stylus Cases Android Central 2020

The Moto G Stylus has arrived on doorsteps, and chances are that you'll want to take advantage of everything this new phone has to offer, especially with the included stylus. However, you don't want to take a chance on a potential disaster happening, leaving you to get your G Stylus replaced. Here are the best cases that you can get for the new G Stylus!

Keep your G Stylus protected

If we had to pick just one great case to get for the G Stylus, it would be the UAG Scout Case. This case is lightweight, yet rugged, and sports MIL-STD drop protection while still working with many wireless chargers and providing easy access to the fingerprint scanner and ports. Plus, the edges of the case are rubberized to improve the grip of your G Stylus so it stays in your hands and helps with shock absorption.

Then there's the Gesma Grippy Case for the G Stylus that is slim, lightweight, and rugged while giving you everything that you look for in a case. Plus, there's the additional benefit of getting two tempered glass screen protectors included, so you won't have to make another purchase. Having 360 degrees of protection without turning your new smartphone into a brick is something great and cannot be understated.