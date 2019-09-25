Best Moto E6 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019
The Moto E6 is finally almost here and it offers another great budget option from Motorola. Although the phone falls in the budget category, you don't want to end up spending more money to replace it if the screen gets damaged. We have compiled a list of the best screen protectors for the Moto E6.
High-def protection: SPARIN Tempered Glass (4-pack)Staff pick
SPARIN is becoming one of the go-to picks for those who want tempered glass screen protectors with offerings for many smartphones, including the Moto E6. These protectors come in a four-pack, and are made from durable tempered glass while offering almost complete transparency.
No glass here: Supershieldz Clear Shield (6-pack)
Some folks don't like the feeling or thickness of a tempered glass screen protector. The Supershieldz Clear Shield offers the old-school PET screen protectors, while providing six in the pack in the event that they need to be changed out.
Guided installation: LK Screen Protector (3-pack)
Installing screen protectors is a frustrating business, and LK has decided to make your life a bit easier. This three-pack of screen protectors includes an easy installation tray so you can install your protector the right way, the first time.
Cover everything: UniqueMe Full Cover Protector
Some glass screen protectors just protect against potential damage, but the UniqueMe Protector also sports a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating. This will protect against oil stains and remove any concerns over too many fingerprints.
Bubble-free: IVSO Screen Protector (2-pack)
Getting a bubble under your screen protector, especially during installation, can cause you to pull your hair out. The IVSO Protector is ultra-thin at just 0.3mm and is bubble-free while also being case friendly.
Keep it private: Supershieldz Privacy Shield
It can be annoying to have someone over your shoulder reading things they shouldn't be. The Privacy Shield from Supershieldz will protect against that, while still offering the same sensitivity you should be used to.
Protect the screen at all cost
There are quite a few different options if you are looking for a good screen protector for the Moto E6. If you are a fan of tempered glass, but want a few extras, the SPARIN Protector 4-pack is great so you have plenty of extras in the event something bad happens.
However, there are others who don't like the thickness of tempered glass and just want a standard PET film protector. Supershieldz offers a 6-pack of these screen protectors so that you will have plenty of extras, but don't have to deal with tempered glass or a frustrating installation process.
