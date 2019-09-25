Best Moto E6 Screen Protectors Android Central 2019

The Moto E6 is finally almost here and it offers another great budget option from Motorola. Although the phone falls in the budget category, you don't want to end up spending more money to replace it if the screen gets damaged. We have compiled a list of the best screen protectors for the Moto E6.

Protect the screen at all cost

There are quite a few different options if you are looking for a good screen protector for the Moto E6. If you are a fan of tempered glass, but want a few extras, the SPARIN Protector 4-pack is great so you have plenty of extras in the event something bad happens.

However, there are others who don't like the thickness of tempered glass and just want a standard PET film protector. Supershieldz offers a 6-pack of these screen protectors so that you will have plenty of extras, but don't have to deal with tempered glass or a frustrating installation process.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.