Best microSD cards for Galaxy S9 in 2022

With options for 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB in storage, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has you covered no matter what you need. However, should you buy the phone and realize you need more space after the fact, the Galaxy S9's microSD card slot makes it easy to upgrade your storage at any time. There are a ton of microSD cards out there to choose from, but which is the best Galaxy S9 microSD card? Without a doubt, these are the very best ones you can get.

Pick the best microSD card that's right for you

When it comes to microSD cards, your usage and habits are the most significant factors in deciding which one is the best Galaxy S9 microSD card. While this certainly doesn't apply to everyone, we think that the Samsung 128GB EVO Plus is the best microSD card for the Samsung Galaxy S9. In addition to the S9's built-in 64GB, this gives you a combined storage allotment of 192GB. That should be more than enough space for all of your apps, games, photos, and movies.

At the same time, don't buy more storage than you really need. If you just need a little more wiggle room and want to spend as little as possible, go ahead and pick up the Samsung 32GB EVO Select. It'll give you an excellent storage boost and only costs a few bucks.

Should you need a lot of storage, we'd recommend the Samsung 256GB EVO Plus over the 512GB PNY option. Samsung's card will give you a total storage amount of 320GB after you factor in the Galaxy S9's base storage. And even for people with a lot of local files, we don't imagine you'll fill that up anytime soon.

While you're at it, don't forget to look into some other Galaxy S9 accessories worth getting to use alongside the phone.