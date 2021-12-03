Best microSD Cards for Galaxy Note 8 in 2022

The Galaxy Note 8 is still an absolute workhorse of a phone in 2021. It features the almighty S-Pen that lets you do more and really the only limitations you'll face will be battery life and internal storage. If you've used up the 64GB of base internal storage on the Note 8, you're able to add up to 256GB of additional storage. Among the various accessories you can get for the device is a Note 8 microSD card. Thankfully, the prices for microSD cards keep getting better and better, letting you buy more storage for less!

How much extra storage do you actually need?

There's are many ways to use and many reasons you may need some extra storage on your phone. I've used microSD cards to side-load my favorite games and media on my phone but it can also be used to store music downloads and back up your favorite photos and videos. Figuring out how you want to use the extra space is the first question you need to ask yourself before buying a Note 8 microSD card because you might not actually need much more than an extra 64GB.

Of course, that's not to say there aren't some great deals available on bigger storage options. If you want to max out your storage the 256GB card from Samsung is a great option. On the other end of the spectrum, the 64GB Evo Select is a steal - you can double your phone's storage for very little extra dough. If you think 128GB is your goldilocks storage size, then I'd recommend the Kingston Canvas Select.