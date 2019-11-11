Best microSD cards for NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) Android Central 2019

The all-new NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) is here for all of your Android TV streaming and gaming needs. Despite having just 8GB of onboard storage, NVIDIA included a built-in microSD card slot so that you can house your entire video or music library. We have found the best microSD cards that follow with NVIDIA's requirements for Speed Class 10 and UHS Speed Class 1.

How much storage do you need?

As we mentioned before, the one downside to the new NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) is that storage is lacking. This is disappointing considering you could buy the previous generation with 500GB of storage. However, there is expandable storage, so with just a bit more cash, you can rectify this issue. Best of all, microSD cards are cheaper than ever.

It should come as no surprise that our favorite microSD card for the new NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) is the SanDisk Ultra 256GB. This card meets all of NVIDIA's requirements for speed, while providing a nice middle-ground of storage space to view your favorite content.

For those who want as much storage as possible, you can't go wrong with the Samsung EVO Select microSD card with its 512GB capacity. Read and Write speeds range from 90MB/s to 100MB/s which is more than adequate to meet NVIDIA's Shield TV 2019 requirements.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.