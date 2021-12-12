Best microSD cards for Moto G7 in 2022

Motorola's 2019 flagship was the G7, which comes with 64GB of internal storage — unless you pick up the G7 Play or Power, which both ship with just 32GB. The good news is you can take some of the extra money you saved buying the phone to upgrade its storage with some of the best Moto G7 microSD cards. Motorola phones support some of the best microSD cards for Android up to 512GB, so you can go all-out if you want to.

Go Extreme SanDisk 64GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $15 at Amazon SanDisk Extreme cards are a popular choice for recording 4K video in professional filming shoots, and this SD card will also deliver for your Moto G7. With the SanDisk Memory Zone app, you can manage your files easier than ever, especially if you don't want to use Google's stock apps. Alternate option Kingston Canvas React 128GB $17 at Amazon Kingston's top-rated Class 10 UHS-I microSDXC card features 128GB capacity and advertises read speeds up to 80MB/s and write speeds up to 40MB/s. Plus, Kingston includes a microSD to SD card adapter so you can transfer files from your G7 to your computer easily. Affordable upgrade Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSDXC $14.99 at Walmart $17.99 at Amazon $53.99 at Newegg The Samsung EVO Select is also available in 256GB and 512GB options, but we'll recommend the 128GB card because it's a great price for ample storage. It is also waterproof, temperature proof, and even shockproof, making it a perfect match for your Moto G7. A great deal for 256GB SAMSUNG 256GB EVO Plus MicroSDXC $39 at Amazon Samsung offers card sizes of all sorts for your Moto G7, but one of the best deals currently offered is this 256GB microSD. With read/write speeds coming in at 100MB/s and 90MB/s, this card is one of the fastest and sports a 10-year limited warranty. 400GB for less SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card $45 at Amazon With read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, this 400GB card from SanDisk will let you record HD video to your heart's content. The apps that can be loaded and used onto the microSD card will load even faster than if they were installed right on your device. An Elite choice PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card $90.51 at Amazon PNY's 512GB microSD is the most expensive on our list, but it's well-reviewed and was one of the first cards of this size made available. This card has all the bells and whistles making it easily one of the best Moto G7 microSD cards, especially with its A2 for faster app performance. It's also compatible with many other devices. For all your devices Lexar Professional 667X 256GB MicroSDXC From $51 at Amazon Lexar's Professional 667x card is rated for transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, perfect for 1080p, 4K, or even 3D video. This makes it the perfect card to use in your smartphone and/or tablet. Plus, Lexar offers a limited lifetime warranty and includes an SD Card adapter with every microSD card. All of the "proof" Silicon Power 128GB R/W up to 290 $70 at Amazon In addition to offering fast read/write speeds, the Silicon Power Superior Pro has a few other tricks up its sleeve. For example, this card is waterproof, shockproof, x-ray proof, and even temperature proof, ensuring that the card will withstand just about any situation that may arise. And Silicon Power offers a five-year limited warranty if something goes awry.

There's no better time to buy a microSD

The prices for microSD just keep on coming down, which is great news for anyone who owns a Moto G7 or any other phone. If you were looking to max out the storage on your phone, many brands offer 512GB microSD cards at prices that seem to fall a little more every time we check. Don't need that much storage? There are even better deals for smaller cards. Love a brand but want the card in a different size? You're likely to find just the right size from the brand you trust most.

The best budget pick is also our top recommendation. The SanDisk Extreme 64GB offers the best value with plenty of storage for most folks. The card is rated to handle recording video in 4K UHD and is built to withstand the elements by being shockproof, waterproof, and x-ray proof.

Finally, if you bought a budget phone because you're always down for a good deal, the 128GB Samsung EVO Select offers a substantial upgrade for your G7 at a wallet-friendly price. And with Samsung's 10-year limited warranty, you can rest easy knowing your card will last long after you've moved on from the Moto G7.