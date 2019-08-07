Best MicroSD Cards for Galaxy Note 10+ Android Central 2019

Samsung has officially announced its latest flagship devices with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. While some manufacturers have decided to move away from the external storage option, Samsung remains the primary OEM to keep it. With that said, we have rounded up the best microSD cards that you can get for your Note 10+.

Pick what works for your needs

There are a lot of different microSD cards that will work with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. If we had to pick one, it would be the Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD card due to the fact that it doubles your storage, comes from Samsung, and won't break the bank.

We would be remiss if we didn't mention the behemoth option with the 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card. This is the first microSD card of its size, as it was just released earlier this year and will give you ONE TERABYTE of storage with your Note 10+ on top of the included 256GB of storage.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.