Best MicroSD Cards for Galaxy Note 10+ Android Central 2019
Samsung has officially announced its latest flagship devices with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. While some manufacturers have decided to move away from the external storage option, Samsung remains the primary OEM to keep it. With that said, we have rounded up the best microSD cards that you can get for your Note 10+.
- Our favorite option: Samsung Evo Select 256GB MicroSDXC Card
- Won't break the bank: Lexar High-Performance 633x 128GB microSDXC Card
- Class 10 perfection: Samsung Evo Select 128GB MicroSD Card
- Run of the mill: Sandisk Ultra 128GB MicroSDXC Card
- No 4K here: SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC Card
- Ultra-rugged: Kingston Canvas React 256GB MicroSD Card
- Samsung-rugged: Samsung Evo Select 512GB MicroSD Card
- Does the job: Lexar High-Performance 633x 512GB MicroSDXC Card
- Subpar speeds: PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card
- All the storage: SanDisk Extreme 1TB Memory Card
Our favorite option: Samsung Evo Select 256GB MicroSDXC CardStaff Pick
If you want to turn things up a notch, the 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card is a great pick. With this card, you will get double the storage (512GB), while being able to keep all of your pictures, videos, and other media on the card. This leaves your Note 10+ free to house all of your apps and other miscellaneous documents and media.
Won't break the bank: Lexar High-Performance 633x 128GB microSDXC Card
Lexar may not be a household name for storage options, but the company has been around for some time. The 633x microSDXC card allows you to capture and store 4K video, while offering transfer speeds up to 95 MB/s. Lexar also includes an SD card adapter so that you can quickly and easily transfer files.
Class 10 perfection: Samsung Evo Select 128GB MicroSD Card
Samsung has its hands in so many different pots that it doesn't come as a surprise that there are microSD cards. The Samsung EVO Select MicroSDXC features read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. This Class 10 card is perfect for 4K video recording and is waterproof, shock proof, and more.
Run of the mill: Sandisk Ultra 128GB MicroSDXC Card
SanDisk is likely the first company that comes to mind when it comes to external storage options. The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card comes a little below similar options as it doesn't support 4K video recoding and playback. But the transfer speeds are identical, with a read speed of up to 100MB/s.
No 4K here: SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC Card
The SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD card is a fantastic option for the Galaxy Note 10+ . The card sports transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, but does not include support for recording and playback of 4K video content. However, there is an accompanying file management app, along with a 10-year limited warranty.
Ultra-rugged: Kingston Canvas React 256GB MicroSD Card
If you need a microSD card that is rugged and keeps up with your daily pace, then the Kingston Canvas React is for you. This card not only doubles your storage amount, but is also waterproof, temperature proof, vibration proof, and more. The read/write speeds fall in line with the competition, with 100MB/s read speeds and 80MB/s write speeds.
Samsung-rugged: Samsung Evo Select 512GB MicroSD Card
With the EVO Select lineup, Samsung knocks it out of the park as these microSD cards are perfect for recording 4K UHD video. On the transfer speeds front, the EVO Select offers 100MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds, allowing you to shoot high-quality content. This card is even capable of withstanding seawater, extreme temperatures, and X-Ray machines.
Does the job: Lexar High-Performance 633x 512GB MicroSDXC Card
The Lexar 633x microSD card is designed for smartphones or sports camcorders, and that means you know you will get great performance. The card is capable of shooting 4K and even 3D video if the opportunity arises. Lexar includes an SD card adaptor, along with a limited lifetime warranty for the microSD card itself.
Subpar speeds: PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card
The PNY Elite card is a great option with its versatility to be used in your smartphone, tablet, or even your drone. This card will add 512GB of storage to your Note 10+, although the transfer speeds of up to 90MB/s are a bit lower than the competition. With transfer speeds this low, you'll have to look elsewhere if you are looking for a great storage option for 4K videos.
All the storage: SanDisk Extreme 1TB Memory Card
For the first time ever, there is finally a 1TB microSD card that is available for use. The SanDisk Extreme memory card offers up to 160MB/s read speeds, along with 90MB/s write speeds capable of recording and viewing 4K UHD or Full HD videos. SanDisk includes a lifetime warranty for this card in the event that anything goes awry.
Pick what works for your needs
There are a lot of different microSD cards that will work with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. If we had to pick one, it would be the Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD card due to the fact that it doubles your storage, comes from Samsung, and won't break the bank.
We would be remiss if we didn't mention the behemoth option with the 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card. This is the first microSD card of its size, as it was just released earlier this year and will give you ONE TERABYTE of storage with your Note 10+ on top of the included 256GB of storage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What color Galaxy Note 10 should you buy?
The Galaxy Note 10 is a big, powerful phone that's offered in a variety of striking colors. Which one should you buy? Let's figure that out.
Charge your Note 10+ twice as fast with one of these chargers
45W charging is something that's normally reserved for laptops, but that quick, quick Power Delivery charging is available for the Note 10+, too.
These are the best screen protectors for the Note 10... so far
Want your Note 10 display to still look brand new when the Note 11 rolls around next year? Better slap a screen protector on it as soon as it's out of the box.