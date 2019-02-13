The Honor 8X is one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy right now. It has a stunning design, gorgeous display, and a surprisingly great camera package. You get access to 64GB of storage out of the box, and if you need to, you can expand your space using a microSD card. If you want to pick one up but aren't sure what to get, here are a few suggestions.

The card that we think strikes the best balance between price and storage is the Samsung EVO Select 128GB. That's probably more space than you really need, but it's affordable and gives you that peace of mind of not having to constantly worry about what you have installed on your phone. If you have different needs or a tighter budget, any of the other cards are great, too.

