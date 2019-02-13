The Honor 8X is one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy right now. It has a stunning design, gorgeous display, and a surprisingly great camera package. You get access to 64GB of storage out of the box, and if you need to, you can expand your space using a microSD card. If you want to pick one up but aren't sure what to get, here are a few suggestions.
Just a little bit
Silicon Power Elite 32GB
To kick things off, here's a microSD card from Silicon Power that gives the Honor 8X a nice storage boost for a price everyone can afford. 32GB is a modest increase over the 64GB that's available on the phone by default, but if you don't plan on keeping a ton of local files stored, this is a great choice.
Double your storage
SanDisk Ultra 64GB
Believe it or not, you can actually double your internal storage with this SanDisk Ultra card while still keeping your cost to a minimum. This card on top of the Honor 8X's internal storage brings your total amount up to 128GB, giving you more than enough room for apps, games, saved music, and even a couple Netflix shows here and there.
Best for most people
Samsung EVO Select 128GB
128GB cards are a favorite for a lot of users as they're still relatively affordable while offering so much space that you pretty much never have to worry about running out of storage ever again. This card from Samsung has fast read and write speeds for snappy data transfers, supports 4K video recording, and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.
Great value
Silicon Power Elite 256GB
If you'd like to store a lot of movies, music, TV shows, and more on your phone, a 256GB microSD card is a good choice. This boosts your Honor 8X's total storage count all the way up to 320GB, allowing for plenty of room for all of your digital goodies. Read and write speeds aren't the fastest, but this is a tremendous value nonetheless.
Fast transfer speeds
Samsung EVO Select 256GB
This Samsung card is another 256GB option, and in addition to costing a little more, also comes equipped with much faster read and write speeds at 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. You'll also get a 10-year limited warranty to give you some peace of mind and a full-size adapter that allows you to use the card in things like cameras, desktops, etc.
This is absurd
SanDisk Ultra 400GB
Overkill. Excessive. Unconscionable. Whatever you want to call it, chances are you don't need a 400GB microSD card. However, if you want to hit the absolute max storage that the Honor 8X is capable of, this is the card for you. You'll be able to store a ridiculous amount of games, apps, movies, and songs, and as if that wasn't enough, you also get fast transfer speeds and a 10-year warranty.
The card that we think strikes the best balance between price and storage is the Samsung EVO Select 128GB. That's probably more space than you really need, but it's affordable and gives you that peace of mind of not having to constantly worry about what you have installed on your phone. If you have different needs or a tighter budget, any of the other cards are great, too.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.