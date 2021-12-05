Best microSD Alternatives for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022

Samsung has ditched the microSD card slot with its 2021 flagships, so if you're looking for the best microSD alternatives for the Galaxy S21, we're here to assist. There are plenty of choices available that deliver the same performance as the S21's internal storage, with the Samsung T7 leading the pack with its rugged design and blazing-fast file transfers. So if you're missing the expansion slot, here are the best microSD alternatives for your Galaxy S21.

You won't miss the microSD card on the Galaxy S21 with these products

UFS-based internal storage significantly outmatches microSD cards, and Samsung used this as the reasoning for ditching the slot on the Galaxy S21 series. But with the wide availability of external SSDs, there are plenty of options that deliver much better transfer rates while costing the same as traditional microSD cards. If you need to extend the storage of your Galaxy S21, my recommendation would be the Samsung T7 portable SSD.

The T7 has a rugged design that holds up to daily wear and tear without any issues, and you get an insane 1050MB/s reads and writes — 10 times more than regular microSD cards. The external SSD works seamlessly with your Galaxy S21 and any other Android phone, for that matter, and you can also use it to back up data from your Windows or macOS machine.

If you're looking for a dongle instead to connect an existing microSD card to your S21, the Anker SD Card Reader is the ideal choice. It connects over USB-C and has slots for both a full-size SD card and a microSD card, and it doesn't take up too much room.

You'll find plenty of great microSD cards for Android. Still, as is becoming increasingly clear with the likes of the Galaxy S21 and other high-end phones, Android device makers are eschewing the format as UFS storage modules become increasingly mainstream. So if you're still using a microSD card to extend your phone's storage, now is as good a time as any to make the switch.