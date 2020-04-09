Best Microphones for Twitch Android Central 2020

Clean audio is one of the most important aspects of a successful stream. If your sound quality is horrible, it's hard for views to subject their ears for an entire stream. Check your volume levels, use a pop filter for those sharp sounds, and, most importantly, make sure you have a quality microphone. They need not be expensive to start, but you get what you pay for. Here are some of the best microphones for Twitch.

Music to our ears

When you are first starting out streaming on Twitch, there is no harm using a good quality headset. But once you know this is something you want to do as a serious hobby or more, pick up a well-rated microphone. Even if it's just starting with something simple like the Fifine Metal Condenser Recording Microphone.

A good microphone will improve your stream, and it might just help you keep more viewers. Once things pick up — or if you're already a regular streamer — consider something a little more substantial for a microphone. HyperX QuadCast offers a secure set up with USB if you aren't ready to jump into the XLR range of microphones but still want excellent quality sound. The USB also means you can plug into your PS4 to steam those great exclusives to Twitch. A shock mount and the built-in pop filter will help keep your viewers from being hit with any of those harsher sounds. Let us hear from you.