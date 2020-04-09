Best Microphones for Twitch Android Central 2020
Clean audio is one of the most important aspects of a successful stream. If your sound quality is horrible, it's hard for views to subject their ears for an entire stream. Check your volume levels, use a pop filter for those sharp sounds, and, most importantly, make sure you have a quality microphone. They need not be expensive to start, but you get what you pay for. Here are some of the best microphones for Twitch.
- All around quality: HyperX QuadCast
- Take it pro: Blue Spark SL
- Where to start: Fifine Metal Condenser Recording Microphone
- Prettiest in the studio: Blue Ember
All around quality: HyperX QuadCastStaff Pick
This easy-to-use USB microphone marks all the boxes: Anti-vibration mount, tap-to-mute sensor, convenient gain adjustment. And with four selectable polar patterns, no matter what you are streaming, you will sound great.
Take it pro: Blue Spark SL
This XLR microphone takes things to the next level. You can expect this large-diaphragm studio condenser to give clear, transparent sound. Expanding on the original Spark, the Spark SL has a high-pass filter and -20dB pad to offer greater versatility.
Where to start: Fifine Metal Condenser Recording Microphone
This starter microphone picks up a wide range of frequency but especially prefers highs letting it get the best clarity from your voice. It comes with a pivot mount and tripod stand and is about as plug and play as you can get for setting up streaming equipment.
Prettiest in the studio: Blue Ember
Inside this XLR microphone, a custom hand-tuned condenser capsule captures maximum detail. The slim design fits anywhere and offers a low profile on camera. While primarily designed for music, this is also an excellent microphone for broadcasting, podcasting, and live-streaming.
Music to our ears
When you are first starting out streaming on Twitch, there is no harm using a good quality headset. But once you know this is something you want to do as a serious hobby or more, pick up a well-rated microphone. Even if it's just starting with something simple like the Fifine Metal Condenser Recording Microphone.
A good microphone will improve your stream, and it might just help you keep more viewers. Once things pick up — or if you're already a regular streamer — consider something a little more substantial for a microphone. HyperX QuadCast offers a secure set up with USB if you aren't ready to jump into the XLR range of microphones but still want excellent quality sound. The USB also means you can plug into your PS4 to steam those great exclusives to Twitch. A shock mount and the built-in pop filter will help keep your viewers from being hit with any of those harsher sounds. Let us hear from you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to get started streaming with your PS4
Streaming games is a huge deal these days and you need to have the best equipment possible when you do. We have the best stuff around, just for you.
Spruce up your Galaxy S20 Ultra with these leather cases
You can never go wrong with a leather case, especially when it's for a phone as premium as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here are our top picks!
Here are the best cases for the Galaxy S10
Even if it's not the newest phone out there, Galaxy S10 is one of the nicest, and most slippery, phones on the market. Make sure you outfit it with one of these cases.