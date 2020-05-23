Now's the time to start shopping as Memorial Day weekend sales kick into high gear. There are deals popping up at retailers on just about everything, from furniture and kitchen essentials to TVs, toys, and appliances, but some of the best offers for the home happen to be at Lowe's. The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is already live with deals on bathroom fixtures, flooring, hardware, lighting and fans, and much more.
During Lowe's Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 50% on smart home products by brands like Google and Ring, up to 20% off ceiling fans and lighting, up to 40% off refrigerators and other appliances, and the savings don't end there. You'll find that many products at Lowe's are shipped for free, too. You can score free shipping on your order there by reaching an order total of $45 or more, and free store pickup is an option as well.
The Best Lowe's Memorial Day 2020 Deals
- Smart home: up to 50% off
- Appliances: up to 40% off
- Ceiling fans and lighting: up to 54% off
- Faucets: up to 40% off
- Outdoor tools and power equipment: up to 33% off
- Patio furniture: up to 50% off
- Storage & organization: up to 20% off
- Weber Genesis outdoor grills: $50 off
Lowe's Memorial Day sale
Not sure what you're shopping for this Memorial Day? The categories below offer some of the best deals across the Lowe's website so you can browse through and see what catches your eye. Many discounts end on May 27, though there are a few which extend past that date. Once you're done shopping the deals below, take a look at this guide to the 59 best Memorial Day deals for more ways to spend your money wisely this weekend. We've also compiled a list to the best Memorial Day deals at Best Buy for more savings on tech and appliances.
- : Vacuums | Up to 52% off upright vacuums, robot vacs, and more
- : Smart Home | Up to 50% off Google, Ring, and more
- : Storage & Organization | Up to 20% off shelving, racks and more
- : Appliances | Up to 40% off refrigerators, ranges, and more
- : Patio Furniture | Up to 50% off chairs and patio sets
- : Ceiling Fans & Lighting | Up to 54% off fans and chandeliers
Vacuums | Up to 52% off upright vacuums, robot vacs, and more
Whether you're in need of a new upright vacuum or if you're looking for a smart robot vacuum to take over cleaning for you, Lowe's has a good selection to choose from with discounts to save you hundreds on your next vacuum purchase. There are carpet cleaners and accessories on sale now also.
Smart Home | Up to 50% off Google, Ring, and more
Lowe's Memorial Day sale is offering discounts of up to 50% on smart home products from popular brands like Google, Lenovo, Ring, and Samsung. You could save on a Ring Spotlight Cam or protect your home with a Google Nest Secure Alarm system. Several smart speakers are on sale as well.
Storage & Organization | Up to 20% off shelving, racks and more
If your home needs some tidying up, having a place to store everything properly is half the battle. Lowe's Memorial Day sale is taking up to 20% off shelving, storage systems, cabinets, racks, storage tubs, and more while supplies last.
Appliances | Up to 40% off refrigerators, ranges, and more
Save up to 40% on name-brand appliances at Lowe's through June 3, from refrigerators and ovens to washers, dryers, microwaves, dishwashers, and more. Lowe's offers free local delivery on major appliances priced at $299 or more, though you can score a $50 Lowe's Gift Card via rebate if you bring it home on your own.
Patio Furniture | Up to 50% off chairs and patio sets
With so much time spent at home this year, it's the perfect opportunity to make good use of your patio. Right now select patio furniture is up to 50% off at Lowe's through May 27, from chairs and loungers to conversation sets, dining tables, and more.
Ceiling Fans & Lighting | Up to 54% off fans and chandeliers
Summer's not far away, and if you're looking to keep your home cooler, Lowe's has a wide selection of ceiling fans discounted during Memorial day weekend. This category is full of various light fixtures too, including chandeliers, recessed lighting kits, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sundar Pichai isn't ready for Google employees to work from home full-time
Everyone has a lot on their plate right now, including Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. In a recent interview, Pichai talked about Google's response to COVID-19, the company's ongoing work from home plans, and more.
Hand tracking breaths new life into The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets is already an incredibly intriguing game, filled with little wonders to find and explore. A new update adds Oculus Quest hand tracking to the game, giving it an impressive new tool that makes these miniature virtual worlds seem even more real than before.
Samsung software update report card: The biggest company gets a B-
Samsung is actually good at updates now, as long as you have the right phone and live in the right place.
The best smart locks that support Google Assistant
Smart locks are great tools for keeping your home safe, and if you've got a Google Assistant speaker, these ones can be controlled by just using your voice.