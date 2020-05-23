Now's the time to start shopping as Memorial Day weekend sales kick into high gear. There are deals popping up at retailers on just about everything, from furniture and kitchen essentials to TVs, toys, and appliances, but some of the best offers for the home happen to be at Lowe's. The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is already live with deals on bathroom fixtures, flooring, hardware, lighting and fans, and much more.

During Lowe's Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 50% on smart home products by brands like Google and Ring, up to 20% off ceiling fans and lighting, up to 40% off refrigerators and other appliances, and the savings don't end there. You'll find that many products at Lowe's are shipped for free, too. You can score free shipping on your order there by reaching an order total of $45 or more, and free store pickup is an option as well.

The Best Lowe's Memorial Day 2020 Deals

Lowe's Memorial Day sale

Not sure what you're shopping for this Memorial Day? The categories below offer some of the best deals across the Lowe's website so you can browse through and see what catches your eye. Many discounts end on May 27, though there are a few which extend past that date. Once you're done shopping the deals below, take a look at this guide to the 59 best Memorial Day deals for more ways to spend your money wisely this weekend. We've also compiled a list to the best Memorial Day deals at Best Buy for more savings on tech and appliances.