After being stuck inside for weeks on end, you may be starting to run low on ideas for ways to stay entertained. Despite some countries and states reopening businesses and public spaces, social distancing is still important, and if you're looking for something fun to do while you're at home, LEGO is always a fun choice to spend time on. However, as it is with puzzles and Nintendo Switch consoles, you may have some trouble finding certain sets in stock right now.
LEGO building kits are like 3D puzzles. You receive a set of instructions and with color-coded pieces, the process is simple enough that builders of all ages can take part in the fun. There are even LEGO Duplo sets for the tiniest builders out there and LEGO Creator Expert sets for those looking for a real challenge. If you're looking for the best sets to try out, the guide below takes you through nine of our favorites that you can get your hands on right now — sorry, LEGO Hogwarts Castle.
What is LEGO VIP and how do I sign up?
One of the best places to shop for LEGO sets is on the official LEGO site. There are a number of sets you won't be able to purchase anywhere else, and with LEGO's free VIP Program, you'll earn rewards with each purchase that can be used to save on LEGO sets and toys in the future. It's free to sign up on the LEGO website and takes just a minute to do. LEGO's site also often does promotions where you can score free LEGO sets, and currently, you can even earn free shipping with orders of just $35 or more.
9 of the best LEGO sets to buy while social distancing
Pretty much all of LEGO's sets are awesome, but if you're wondering where to start, below we've compiled nine of the best LEGO building kits that are currently in stock and available to buy right now. Whether you're new to LEGO or just looking for a new set to add to your collection, at least one of the sets below should fit the bill and catch your interest.
- All aboard!: Disney Train and Station
- I'll be there for you: Friends: Central Perk
- Accio!: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Great Hall
- Game on: Old Trafford - Manchester United
- AR + LEGO: Hidden Side: Newbury Haunted High School
- When you can't travel...: Architecture: Tokyo Skyline
- The biggest build: Star Wars: A New Hope Imperial Star Destroyer
- Gotham needs saving: 1989 Batmobile
- A classic in LEGO form: Creator: Ford Mustang
All aboard!: Disney Train and Station
The Disney parks are closed 'til further notice, so why not bring a bit of the Disney magic home instead? This 2,925-piece set features the Disney Parks steam train and station, along with a full track set and a LEGO Powered Up motor. That allows you to use an app on your phone to control the train and play sound effects.
I'll be there for you: Friends: Central Perk
The One Where They're All Bricks. This set would be the perfect pick-up for any fan of the show Friends. Using over 1,000 pieces, you'll build the iconic Central Perk set, complete with minifigures of the cast, camera rigs, and all.
Accio!: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Great Hall
Let's be real; your letter to Hogwarts isn't coming, but LEGO's Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall is pretty magical itself featuring 878 pieces and minifigures of some of the most popular Harry Potter characters, from Ron and Hermione to Hagrid, Professor Dumbledore, and of course, the Boy Who Lived himself.
Game on: Old Trafford - Manchester United
Missin' the game? This massive 3.898-piece set is an incredibly detailed model of the Old Trafford stadium in England, home of Manchester United, and it's a beast to put together. This Creator Expert set works as both a special display piece and one of LEGO's best challenges to date.
When you can't travel...: Architecture: Tokyo Skyline
If you're dreaming of the days when it's safe to fly again, LEGO's Architecture line of sets could be right up your alley. The Tokyo Skyline set is one of the latest additions, comprised of 547 pieces and scale models of Tokyo Tower, Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower, Tokyo Big Sight, Shibuya's Scramble Crossing, and Tokyo Skytree — the tallest freestanding tower in the world.
The biggest build: Star Wars: A New Hope Imperial Star Destroyer
With over 4,700 pieces, this LEGO Star Wars set is the biggest set available in stock right now. This set is truly massive, so much that you'll want to consider where you'll be putting it once it's built before you even click purchase. Use a RedCard for 5% off.
Gotham needs saving: 1989 Batmobile
This isn't just any LEGO Batmobile, but one enthusiastically designed as a replica of the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie. There's a detailed slide-open cockpit, pop-up machine guns, and decorative grappling hooks, and you'll also receive minifigures of Batman, The Joker, and Vicki Vale.
A classic in LEGO form: Creator: Ford Mustang
It's time to get that Mustang you've always wanted. An authentic replica of a 1960s Ford Mustang, the set is comprised of 1,471 pieces and features authentic paintwork along with customizable extras and an accessible interior.
Any personal favorites we missed?
With our list just focused on nine building kits, we've missed plenty of great LEGO sets. From the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Castle to the Star Wars: Millenium Falcon, there were a number of sets we wanted to include that are currently out of stock and hard to find. Leave a comment below and let us know your favorite LEGO sets.
