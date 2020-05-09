After being stuck inside for weeks on end, you may be starting to run low on ideas for ways to stay entertained. Despite some countries and states reopening businesses and public spaces, social distancing is still important, and if you're looking for something fun to do while you're at home, LEGO is always a fun choice to spend time on. However, as it is with puzzles and Nintendo Switch consoles, you may have some trouble finding certain sets in stock right now.

LEGO building kits are like 3D puzzles. You receive a set of instructions and with color-coded pieces, the process is simple enough that builders of all ages can take part in the fun. There are even LEGO Duplo sets for the tiniest builders out there and LEGO Creator Expert sets for those looking for a real challenge. If you're looking for the best sets to try out, the guide below takes you through nine of our favorites that you can get your hands on right now — sorry, LEGO Hogwarts Castle.

What is LEGO VIP and how do I sign up?

One of the best places to shop for LEGO sets is on the official LEGO site. There are a number of sets you won't be able to purchase anywhere else, and with LEGO's free VIP Program, you'll earn rewards with each purchase that can be used to save on LEGO sets and toys in the future. It's free to sign up on the LEGO website and takes just a minute to do. LEGO's site also often does promotions where you can score free LEGO sets, and currently, you can even earn free shipping with orders of just $35 or more.