A strong, protective case is almost a necessity these days, especially for all-glass phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But if you want to add a touch of refinement and luxury to your Note 9, then a great leather case, like the Amovo 2-in-1 wallet case is your best bet. These are the best leather cases for your Galaxy Note 9.
Top pick
Amovo 2-in-1 wallet case
Amovo's 2-in-1 case is an awesome wallet case, with room for three cards and some cash. The best part is the inner case detaches when you don't need your wallet, leaving you an elegant, protective leather bumper case on it own.
Budget sophistication
Maxboost folio-style wallet case
Maxboost's very affordable wallet case has room for three cards, as well as a sizeable cash slot, and the cover folds back into a kickstand for watching videos hands-free. The triangular magnetic closure is an elegant and unique statement, while the white stitching is a stark accent to an already lovely-looking case.
Non-wallet option
Mikki bumper case
You're hard-pressed to find a leather case that isn't a folio-style wallet, but Mikki's option is a great back cover that comes in blue, black, tan, and red. The textured PU leather gives an added look of luxury, and the slim profile makes this perfect for anyone who loves a minimalist case.
Samsung's own
Samsung Leather Wallet Cover
Who better to turn to for a great case than the phone's maker? Samsung's Leather Wallet Cover is quite expensive, but it's an awesome, slim wallet option for anyone looking for a leather case. These genuine leather cases fit your Note 9 perfectly, and it automatically sleeps when you close the cover.
Ooh, shiny
ProCase genuine leather case
ProCase is a trusted brand when it comes to protection for all manner of devices, and its shiny wallet case is the perfect classic phone wallet. Your Note 9 sits in a protective bumper opposite the front cover, which has two card slots and a cash pocket. Comes in three colors.
Extra slim
Salawat PU leather bumper
This synthetic leather bumper provides both protection and style in a slim package. You have four colors to choose from, including a really good-looking blue option. The corners are rounded to prevent shattering, and there are precise cutouts for the cameras and covers for the buttons.
Like a custom-made suit
Bentoben genuine leather wallet case
This might be the most elegant case on this list, with its refined design, accented stitching, and real leather. It comes in two colors, with the brown looking like delicious chocolate. There are three card slots and a cash pocket, with cutouts for the cameras and ports.
Unique design
SXTech dual-layer wallet
This case is cool as hell, with a sort of half-door style closure on the back that acts as the wallet cover, with room for two cards. The rest is a durable bumper case, which protects your Note 9 from drops and scratches. There's also a metal plate built into the back, so it's instantly compatible with all of your magnetic mounts.
Colors and styles galore
Flyee wallet case
Flyee's leather wallet cases come in a few styles, with slots on the front or inside the front cover, different stitching styles, and multiple colors. All styles' covers fold back into kickstands, and all hold your phone in a protective bumper and support wireless charging.
Understated elegance
iPules Journal Series
These full grain Italian leather cases are minimal and gorgeous. They have three card slots inside the front cover and a cash pocket. There are three colors to choose from: black, brown, and a sort of sunburst option with script on it.
There you have it. These are the best leather cases available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9! My favorite is the Amovo 2-in-1 because of that detachable inner case, which looks just as great as the whole wallet case. I also like that the detachable case has a rubber bumper, and the color options are dynamite!
