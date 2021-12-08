Best Leather Cases for Pixel 4 XL in 2022

The Pixel 4 XL is a big, powerful phone. It comes equipped with dual rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and Google's fancy Motion Sense gestures. It's a pretty solid package on its own, but the simplistic design certainly isn't the most eye-catching. A leather case is an excellent way to spruce things up, and these are our favorite ones we've found so far.

The one to get Bellroy Leather Case $40 at Bellroy Yes, it's expensive, but if you're searching for the very best leather case that money can buy, you owe it to yourself to pick up the Bellroy Leather Case. Made out of genuine leather and featuring Bellroy's iconic attention-to-detail, this is a stunning case. It has a slim profile, soft microfiber lining, comes in a bunch of colors, and has a three-year warranty. Nice and simple Heromck PU Leather Case $10 at Amazon Next on the list, let's shine the spotlight on the Heromck PU Leather Case. This slim and lightweight option gives the Pixel 4 XL welcomed protection from drops and falls, and the two-tone design shown here looks outstanding (as does the black and red color combo that's also available). It's a simple choice, and for some shoppers, it'll be perfect. Maximum storage Arae Wallet Case Back Flip Cover $16 at Amazon For those of you that'd rather have ultimate function over simplicity, we'd like to turn your attention towards this case from Arae. The central portion of the case protects the Pixel 4 and offers a single card slot with a thumb hole for easy access to it. Using the magnetic pins, though, you can slap on an additional cover that adds two more card slots and a pocket for cash. Discrete wallet Abitku Leather Back Phone Case From $13 at Amazon We think Abitku's case will speak to a lot of people. While part of the case is made out of fabric, the lower portion of the backside is made out of leather to add a subtle visual flair you won't find anywhere else. It comes in three colors, offers ample protection against daily wear-and-tear, and you can even discreetly store a credit card on the back. Premium folio ProCase Genuine Leather Case From $26 at Amazon If you're shopping for a leather case, you simply can't ignore the ProCase Genuine Leather Case. As the name implies, it's made out of real, genuine leather to give the accessory a premium feel that can't be matched by synthetic options. There are two credit card slots, a pocket for cash, and it can act as a kickstand for the Pixel 4 XL. Helpful hand strap ProCase Wallet Case From $10 at Amazon This is another accessory from ProCase, but it ditches the genuine leather construction in favor of a faux/synthetic one and a lower price tag. While it's not quite as elegant as the real deal, this is still a beautiful case. It's available in three colors, comes with a detachable hand strap, and stores up to three cards at a time.

Leather is the Pixel 4 XL's best friend

There are a ton of cases available for the Pixel 4 XL, but when it comes to leather options, these are the best ones out there.

Out of all of the leather cases currently available, we have to give our top recommendation to the Bellroy Leather Case. While it is a little pricey, you're getting more than your money's worth. The case is built incredibly well, doesn't add too much bulk to the Pixel 4 XL, and your purchase is backed by an impressive three-year warranty.

If you'd rather have a folio case, another solid case is the ProCase Genuine Leather Case. You get two slots for storing credit cards, can prop the Pixel 4 XL up on a kickstand, and the real leather design looks and feels excellent.