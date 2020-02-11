Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra Android Central 2020
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a premium phone in just about every regard. It has a colossal AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powerful camera system with zooming capabilities up to 100x, and a giant 5,000 mAh — just to name a few of the highlights. If you want to make your experience of using the phone just a little bit nicer, it's worth picking up a leather case. Not only will this ensure protection for the S20 Ultra during daily use, but it'll also make sure it looks good while doing so.
- Magnificent magnets: Venoro PU Leather Wallet Case
- All of the basics: Janmitta Leather Case
- Hand strap: UEEBAI Wallet Case
- Room for all your cards: Simicoo Leather Case
- Nice and simple: Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover
- The slim choice: QLTYPRI Vintage Slim Leather Case
Magnificent magnets: Venoro PU Leather Wallet CaseStaff Pick
As far as leather cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra go, this is one of the coolest. Unlike most wallet cases that use a folio-style, this one hides the wallet portion on the back using a leather hinge and magnetic buckles. This means the case doubles as a normal leather case for protecting your Ultra, while also being able to discretely hold credit cards, cash, and more.
All of the basics: Janmitta Leather Case
This next leather case is also a wallet style, but it takes a more traditional approach with the folio form factor. When the case is closed, you get full 360-degree protection for your S20 Ultra. When you open it up, you'll find room for two cards and loose cash. The case also doubles as a kickstand, making it easy to watch movies and other videos hands-free.
Hand strap: UEEBAI Wallet Case
Another excellent leather option comes from UEEBAI. The case is 100% handmade, offering unique craftsmanship and precise stitching that looks fantastic. You'll find pockets for five credit cards, an ID card/photo slot, and a place for cash. There's a zipper that opens up to reveal a miniature wallet, giving you even more storage. Rounding everything out is a nifty hand strap that's included.
Room for all your cards: Simicoo Leather Case
If you thought UEEBAI's case gave you lots of room for cards, just wait until you see what Simicoo is offering. With room for 11 credit cards, three cash slots, and a zippered coin pouch, you can store pretty much anything in this case. We also really like leather that's used, which has a unique distressed pattern and is available in this gorgeous red color.
Nice and simple: Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover
For those of you looking for something a bit simpler, you might want to turn your attention towards the Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover. The faux leather used by Olixar is excellent, giving you a premium look and feel at a low price. It's available in black and brown, can store up to two cards, has a built-in stand function, and comes with a two-year warranty.
The slim choice: QLTYPRI Vintage Slim Leather Case
Leather cases tend to be a bit on the chunkier side of things, which is why it's great to see QLTYPRI offer one that tries to remain as slim as possible. Despite the slimness, you still get a dual structure design that combines a leather cover with a PC inner bumper for maximum protection. You can also store a credit card and use the case as a kickstand.
Fancy cases for a fancy phone
Leather cases are a wonderful indulgence to give your phone an extra classy look and feel while also adding useful functionality. If you have a Galaxy S20 Ultra, the leather case we recommend picking up is the Venoro PU Leather Wallet Case.
No, it's not real leather, but the faux material used by Venoro is so good that we don't mind one bit. We love the functionality that the wallet portion adds, not to mention that it virtually disappears from sight when you aren't using it.
If you like the wallet portion of that case but need more room for all of your belongings, the Simicoo Leather Case is perfect. It is more expensive, but for the increased price, you're getting substantially more storage and a nicer leather material.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your Galaxy S20+ deserves only the best leather cases
A big and powerful phone like the Galaxy S20+ deserves a premium case to go along with it. Here are our picks for the best leather cases for the handset!
The Galaxy S20 is available in four great colors — here's the best one
The Galaxy S20 is one of the most well-rounded phones of the year, and it also happens to come in a bunch of different colors. Here's how to pick the best one.
Make room for more movies on your Galaxy S20 with a microSD card
There's never enough storage when you're downloading movies and TV shows to watch offline, but thankfully you can get high-capacity, high performance microSD cards to expand your Galaxy S20. Here are the best cards you can buy today.