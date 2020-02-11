Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra Android Central 2020

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a premium phone in just about every regard. It has a colossal AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powerful camera system with zooming capabilities up to 100x, and a giant 5,000 mAh — just to name a few of the highlights. If you want to make your experience of using the phone just a little bit nicer, it's worth picking up a leather case. Not only will this ensure protection for the S20 Ultra during daily use, but it'll also make sure it looks good while doing so.

Fancy cases for a fancy phone

Leather cases are a wonderful indulgence to give your phone an extra classy look and feel while also adding useful functionality. If you have a Galaxy S20 Ultra, the leather case we recommend picking up is the Venoro PU Leather Wallet Case.

No, it's not real leather, but the faux material used by Venoro is so good that we don't mind one bit. We love the functionality that the wallet portion adds, not to mention that it virtually disappears from sight when you aren't using it.

If you like the wallet portion of that case but need more room for all of your belongings, the Simicoo Leather Case is perfect. It is more expensive, but for the increased price, you're getting substantially more storage and a nicer leather material.

