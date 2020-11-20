Best Leather Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Android Central 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is arguably the best new Android smartwatch. Along with tons of great features, it comes with a choice between some pretty sleek watch bands. However, sometimes it's nice to switch it up and use a different one. Whether it's for a special occasion, day-to-day wear, or as a replacement for a worn band, there are tons of great bands for the Galaxy Watch 3 you can grab as spares. If you're into the elegant and durable look and feel of leather in particular, here are some great leather bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to consider adding to the collection.

Which leather band is best?

While you might not actually need a replacement band for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for years to come, it is a device you'll likely be wearing 24/7. So why not change things up and create a new look once in a while? The quick release pins make it super easy to swap in one band for another.

I like the look of the EZCO Leather Band simply because it's much thinner than the usual watch bands, which is perfect for smaller wrists. And there are so many colors to choose from.

When it comes to a great replacement for the band the Watch ships with, however, you can't go wrong with the GOSETH Leather Strap. It looks a lot like the band that Samsung provides, and the price is right to grab it in a few colour options including brown for everyday wear and bold red when you want to spice things up.

But if you want to make a statement, the Coobes Genuine Leather Cuff Bracelet screams rugged and dark while the Glebo Leather Band is a sleek and sexy option that makes the watch look more like jewelry. You really can't go wrong with any of the bands on this list, and there's something for everyone.