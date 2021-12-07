Best Leather Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is arguably the best new Android smartwatch. Along with tons of great features, it comes with a choice between some pretty sleek watch bands. However, sometimes it's nice to switch it up and use a different one. Whether it's for a special occasion, day-to-day wear, or as a replacement for a worn band, there are tons of great bands for the Galaxy Watch 3 you can grab as spares. If you're into the elegant and durable look and feel of leather in particular, here are some great leather bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to consider adding to the collection.

Best for basic replacement GOSETH Leather Strap $13 at Amazon Available in black, blue, brown/black, or red, this strap offers a comfortable fit with a stainless steel metal buckle so it's secure. It has everything you'd need in a replacement leather band, plus it's one of the most affordable ones on the list. Two for one LDFAS Genuine Leather Watch Strap – 2-pack $16 at Amazon You get not only one but two replacement leather watch straps with this set, with each including both a black and brown leather strap. The 45/46mm bands with 22mm watch straps employ a quick release design and come with two pins. A night out Ritche Quick Release Leather Watch Band $17 at Amazon This top grain cowhide leather replacement band comes in 18 color options to suit your individual style, all of which are dark and muted shades. The bottom layer has a reinforced matte lining that adds to its durability, but remains soft and breathable for all-day wear. It comes with quick release spring bars so make sure to get the exact width match to fit your watch size, from 18mm-24mm. Go sporty TRUMiRR Double Color Genuine Leather Band $17 at Amazon The top layer of this band is black with red stitching or brown with black stitching, and is made from genuine calf leather. It's soft and comfortable to wear all day, and the stainless steel clasp ensures it stays on through a multitude of activities. Fashion conscious SWEES Leather Band $10 at Amazon With 12 colors to choose from, including basic solid shades as well as fun options like glitter rose gold and champagne, this band is a good choice if you want your watch to be a statement piece. Made of top genuine leather, it comes with quick release pins. It's affordable enough that you can grab two or three colors to match different looks. Simple yet elegant TOROTOP Genuine Leather Strap $12 at Amazon This simple, understated replacement band is made from 100% genuine full grain leather. It comes in four color choices, including a crisp white option. With quick release pins, it's super easy to switch to this band and take it off when you want to switch back. Rugged look Coobes Genuine Leather Cuff Bracelet $20 at Amazon Instead of your basic watch band, this wider and thicker cuff adds a rugged and cool look. Featuring a distressed crazy horse calfskin finish with hand stitching, it provides a vintage and retro style that will generate a unique patina over time. It's inspired by equestrian fixtures and is available in black, brown, army green, or coffee with a stainless steel buckle. A little bit of leather Loxan Nylon & Leather Watch Strap – 2-pack From $16 at Amazon If you just one a little bit of leather in the band, this one is made from nylon and leather, with smooth stitching. Hand knitted, it can resist scratches and comes with a premium metal black clasp. They're available in two sizes and come two in a pack: black and army green. Best value EZCO Leather Bands $10 at Amazon You can't go wrong with the super affordable price of this durable and soft genuine leather band, which comes in a baker's dozen of color options, from your standard black, brown, and gray to bright blue and shimmering silver. Make a statement Tensea Leather Band $14 at Amazon The designs aren't for those who want to fade into the background. Make no mistake, these bands will make you stand out in a crowd. They come in funky floral designs in bright pink or a less in-your-face black & white, and are made from genuine leather with stainless steel spring bars. Weld reinforcements on the pull rod ensure that they are secure and easy to remove. Party in the back Surace Leather & Silicone Hybrid Sports Band $14 at Amazon On the exterior of this band is natural cowhide leather, but inside, you'll find a flexible and durable elastomer silicone. This provides an elegant yet also rugged look, with a soft, sporty suede feel. With multiple color options and two sizes, you'll easily find one to suit your style. Ultra-thin Glebo Leather Band $19 at Amazon This ultra-thin premium genuine leather band comes in seven color choices with one size that fits up to an 8.7-inch (220mm) wrist circumference. It's a sleek and sexy option that's perfect for a dressy night out or to give the watch a more delicate look.

Which leather band is best?

While you might not actually need a replacement band for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for years to come, it is a device you'll likely be wearing 24/7. So why not change things up and create a new look once in a while? The quick release pins make it super easy to swap in one band for another.

I like the look of the EZCO Leather Band simply because it's much thinner than the usual watch bands, which is perfect for smaller wrists. And there are so many colors to choose from.

When it comes to a great replacement for the band the Watch ships with, however, you can't go wrong with the GOSETH Leather Strap. It looks a lot like the band that Samsung provides, and the price is right to grab it in a few colour options including brown for everyday wear and bold red when you want to spice things up.

But if you want to make a statement, the Coobes Genuine Leather Cuff Bracelet screams rugged and dark while the Glebo Leather Band is a sleek and sexy option that makes the watch look more like jewelry. You really can't go wrong with any of the bands on this list, and there's something for everyone.