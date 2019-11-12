Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
There are tons of credit cards that focus their rewards and perks on the travel part of travel: getting to the airport, getting through the airport, and flying to your destination. What about rewards and perks when you get to your destinaton? The following cards all have elevated rewards and perks to make your hotel stay even better, no matter what hotel you decide to book with.
American Express® Green Card: Stay green
The American Express® Green Card earns you 3X points at any hotel, and has a nice bonus to help your things get there. Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months (offer ends 1/15/2020). Plus, get 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. After that, earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours and 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide. Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership, as well as up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. This card has no foreign transaction fees and a $150 annual fee.
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: Venture inside
If you enjoy booking your stay through Hotels.com, Capital One has a custom-built card for you. Grab a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel. After that, earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day, plus 10X miles on thousands of hotels when booked and paid via Hotels.com/Venture. This card also offers up to $100 of the application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. You can fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; there are no blackout dates with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. Plus, transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs. This card has no foreign transaction fees and $0 intro annual fee for the first year ($95 after that).
The Platinum Card® from American Express: Stay classy
If you book your travel through the Amex Travel website, you can nab 5X points on every hotel on the site with The Platinum Card® from American Express. Start off with 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December (that can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings). Always earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Platinum cardholhers also enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world, as well as complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. The card also gives a $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. This card has a $550 annual fee.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Prefer your hotel
When it comes to hotel cards, it's hard to beat the signup bonus from the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. After that, this card will earn you 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide. Those rewards get even higher as those who redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards get 25% more value.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Reserve your stay
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is all about the perks. New cardolders can earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Chase will even give you a $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year. After you grab your travel credit, you'll earn 3X points on travel, 3X points on dining at restaurants & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. You can also get access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select, and up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. This card has $0 foreign transaction fees and a $450 annual fee.
Have a good night's sleep and an enjoyable day at the hotel of your choice while getting rewarded as much as possible with the best hotel credit cards in the industry.
