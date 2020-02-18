Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra Android Central 2020

The largest phone in the S20 lineup absolutely deserves the rugged protection of a heavy duty case — but that doesn't mean you need to add an inch of opaque plastic to make it even more unwieldy. These days, you can find rugged clear cases and other sleek designs that add extra functionality to your phone. Here are our picks for the best heavy duty cases for the S20 Ultra.

Big protection for Samsung's biggest phone

The bigger the phone the more unsightly the scratches and cracks. Don't let your brand new phone take unnecessary damage and find the heavy duty case that fits your style and budget.

Our best recommendation is the Ringke Fusion X. Equally stylish as it is rugged, this is far and away the best value you'll find for a heavy duty case.

Looking for a case with a built-in kickstand? Give the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series a shot. The rugged design includes a front plate to better protect that 6.9-inch display.

For more case options (just in case you realize a heavy duty case isn't for you), check out our list of all of the best cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.