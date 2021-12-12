Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2022
By Marc Lagace published
The largest phone in the S20 lineup absolutely deserves the rugged protection of a heavy duty case — but that doesn't mean you need to add an inch of opaque plastic to make it even more unwieldy. These days, you can find rugged clear cases and other sleek designs that add extra functionality to your phone. Here are our picks for the best heavy duty cases for the S20 Ultra.
Ringke Fusion X
The Ringke Fusion X is the perfect blend of function and style. The rugged TPU bumper protects along with the rigid backplate, which is crystal clear to let the S20 Ultra's design shine through.
Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen makes some outstanding cases that are sleek and rugged. The Tough Armor style is the best of the bunch with dual-layer protection and a built-in kickstand around the back.
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
The Vanguard Series is a standout heavy duty case with a built-in kickstand. While the Blue and Orange look like they walked off a construction site, the Red model is much more reserved and cool-looking.
Speck Presidio Grip
Speck's cases are known for that telltale groove pattern across the back adding grip and style to a case that's durable and stylish. This case also comes with an anti-microbial coating that can help keep your case from getting funky over time.
OtterBox Symmetry Series
The Symmetry is a heavy duty case designed for daily use. It's sleek enough to comfortably fit in your pocket yet rugged enough to protect your phone from nasty drops and daily wear and tear.
SUPCASE UB Series Clear Case
This hybrid clear case protects the Galaxy S20 Ultra without adding unnecessary bulk. The sleek design is pocket-friendly and intelligently designed to protect the cameras and display.
UAG Monarch
The UAG Monarch is a great rugged option for an extra-large phone like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It offers outstanding protection and looks rather stunning in crimson. The ridges along the edges also add some much-needed grip.
Poetic Guardian Series
Like the Vanguard Series, the Poetic Guardian safely ensconces your S20 Ultra inside a plastic frame that then is covered by a hybrid bumper and a clear polycarbonate back. The color options here are nice and diverse, but the purple has a special place in my heart.
The best heavy duty cases to protect your S20 Ultra
The bigger the phone the more unsightly the scratches and cracks. Don't let your brand new phone take unnecessary damage and find the heavy duty case that fits your style and budget.
Our best recommendation is the Ringke Fusion X. Equally stylish as it is rugged, this is far and away the best value you'll find for a heavy duty case.
Looking for a case with a built-in kickstand? Give the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series a shot. The rugged design includes a front plate to better protect that 6.9-inch display.
For more case options (just in case you realize a heavy duty case isn't for you), check out our list of all of the best cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Marc Lagace was an Apps and Games Editor at Android Central between 2016 and 2020. You can reach out to him on Twitter [@spacelagace.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.