Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2022

Galaxy S20 Ultra (Image credit: Andrew Martonik / Android Central)

The largest phone in the S20 lineup absolutely deserves the rugged protection of a heavy duty case — but that doesn't mean you need to add an inch of opaque plastic to make it even more unwieldy. These days, you can find rugged clear cases and other sleek designs that add extra functionality to your phone. Here are our picks for the best heavy duty cases for the S20 Ultra.

Clearly rugged

Ringke Fusion X

The Ringke Fusion X is the perfect blend of function and style. The rugged TPU bumper protects along with the rigid backplate, which is crystal clear to let the S20 Ultra's design shine through.

Heavy-duty hybrid

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen makes some outstanding cases that are sleek and rugged. The Tough Armor style is the best of the bunch with dual-layer protection and a built-in kickstand around the back.

Texas-proud protection

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series

The Vanguard Series is a standout heavy duty case with a built-in kickstand. While the Blue and Orange look like they walked off a construction site, the Red model is much more reserved and cool-looking.

Grippy and sturdy

Speck Presidio Grip

Speck's cases are known for that telltale groove pattern across the back adding grip and style to a case that's durable and stylish. This case also comes with an anti-microbial coating that can help keep your case from getting funky over time.

Better be an OtterBox

OtterBox Symmetry Series

The Symmetry is a heavy duty case designed for daily use. It's sleek enough to comfortably fit in your pocket yet rugged enough to protect your phone from nasty drops and daily wear and tear.

Ultra-rugged design

SUPCASE UB Series Clear Case

This hybrid clear case protects the Galaxy S20 Ultra without adding unnecessary bulk. The sleek design is pocket-friendly and intelligently designed to protect the cameras and display.

Quite the marvel

UAG Monarch

The UAG Monarch is a great rugged option for an extra-large phone like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It offers outstanding protection and looks rather stunning in crimson. The ridges along the edges also add some much-needed grip.

Multi-layered protection

Poetic Guardian Series

Like the Vanguard Series, the Poetic Guardian safely ensconces your S20 Ultra inside a plastic frame that then is covered by a hybrid bumper and a clear polycarbonate back. The color options here are nice and diverse, but the purple has a special place in my heart.

The best heavy duty cases to protect your S20 Ultra

The bigger the phone the more unsightly the scratches and cracks. Don't let your brand new phone take unnecessary damage and find the heavy duty case that fits your style and budget.

Our best recommendation is the Ringke Fusion X. Equally stylish as it is rugged, this is far and away the best value you'll find for a heavy duty case.

Looking for a case with a built-in kickstand? Give the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series a shot. The rugged design includes a front plate to better protect that 6.9-inch display.

For more case options (just in case you realize a heavy duty case isn't for you), check out our list of all of the best cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

