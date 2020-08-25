Best Heavy Duty Cases for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Android Central 2020

Because this is a sizeable phone, the best cases for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for a lot of us, are going to be heavy duty cases. The best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra heavy duty cases all do three things. They add impact protection — because you absolutely need a case that will help your heavy phone from drops — they're easy to hold for hours on end, and they each have their own distinct style that doesn't scream TANK. From the heaviest of heavy duty to cases that better balance drop-protection and a slim profile, these are the best heavy duty cases for the Note 20 Ultra.

The best heavy duty Note 20 Ultra cases add grip, not bulk

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a super expensive phone that is both big and heavy, so it's absolutely understandable that you want to lock it away inside the best heavy duty case you can find, but a heavy-duty case is about more than tank-like durability. A great heavy duty case will also add grip while not detracting from the beauty within it. And for grip, things don't get much better than the Speck Presidio2 Grip, with those groovy groove patterns and 13-foot drop protection.

Of course, if you're going to go the big and bulky route, you might as well grab one with a built-in kickstand like the Poetic Spartan Series or the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series. The Spartan has those fetching leather accents, but it only comes in black. If you need colors, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series and the Caseology Parallax have some beauties to choose from.

Of course, if these are all too big and bulky for your tastes, there are plenty of top-notch alternatives.