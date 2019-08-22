Best Heavy-Duty Cases for the Galaxy Note 10 Android Central 2019

The Galaxy Note 10 is the smaller of the two Note phones that Samsung released in 2019, and because of that it's that more pocket friendly than the Note 10+. That also means you've got a bit more pocket space to keep it protected with a heavy-duty case because a cracked screen or glass back is never a good look for a new phone.

Protect your Note 10 with the right case

The Note 10 is a beautiful and powerful device that you're going to use a lot. All it takes is one nasty stumble or unfortunate drop to leave permanent damage on the screen or back glass and that sucks. You don't want to leave anything to chance and that means investing in a rugged case that will defend against the worst case scenarios.

Our top pick in terms of pure rugged reliability is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro which is about as rugged a case as you can buy for any phone. The design also includes accents and textures to help prevent the phone from slipping out of your hand, and will also prevent your phone from slipping off of surfaces.

For fans of a more minimalist approach, there's the Spigen Tough Armor which doesn't muck about much with fancy accents and keeps a very clean look and feel. But if you simply must show off the back of your phone we recommend the Ringke Fusion X which does a great job of combining heavy duty protection in the corners and edges with a stylized clear backplate.

