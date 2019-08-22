Best Heavy-Duty Cases for the Galaxy Note 10 Android Central 2019
The Galaxy Note 10 is the smaller of the two Note phones that Samsung released in 2019, and because of that it's that more pocket friendly than the Note 10+. That also means you've got a bit more pocket space to keep it protected with a heavy-duty case because a cracked screen or glass back is never a good look for a new phone.
- Multilayered protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
- Most trusted brand: Spigen Tough Armor
- Texas tough: Armadillotek Vanguard Series
- You can kick it: Poetic Premium Hybrid
- A clear choice: Ringke Fusion X
- Wireless charging compatible: Encased Rebel Armor
Multilayered protection: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle ProStaff pick
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is our top pick for rugged cases because it offers the best protection and features while keeping a slim profile. The front plate helps to protect the screen, the built-in kickstand lets you enjoy handsfree media, and it also comes with an optional belt clip holster.
Most trusted brand: Spigen Tough Armor
The Tough Armor series offers dual layer protection reinforced with great shock absorbing technology and a pop-out kickstand that lays flush with the case exterior. It's available in all-black or gunmetal grey, which both look clean and minimalist compared to most other rugged cases.
Texas tough: Armadillotek Vanguard Series
Armadillotek is a Texas-based company that mades cases as tough as the shell of the animal that inspired the brand name. The Vanguard Series is designed to be rugged and slim with a built-in kickstand and a cover over the charging port. If it's tough enough for Texas, it'll survive basically anywhere.
A clear choice: Ringke Fusion X
Ringke's Fusion X series is about as close as you'll get to a truly rugged clear case. Ringke hasn't skipped on the protection where you need it most — in the corners and along the edges of the display — but leaves the backplate crystal clear so your phone's colors can shine through.
Wireless charging compatible: Encased Rebel Armor
Encased offers a great rugged case with a dual-layer design and a unique impact dispersion system along the inside of the TPU sleeve. It also has ergonomic accents that makes the phone easier to hold. It's been designed thin enough to not interfere with wireless charging.
Protect your Note 10 with the right case
The Note 10 is a beautiful and powerful device that you're going to use a lot. All it takes is one nasty stumble or unfortunate drop to leave permanent damage on the screen or back glass and that sucks. You don't want to leave anything to chance and that means investing in a rugged case that will defend against the worst case scenarios.
Our top pick in terms of pure rugged reliability is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro which is about as rugged a case as you can buy for any phone. The design also includes accents and textures to help prevent the phone from slipping out of your hand, and will also prevent your phone from slipping off of surfaces.
For fans of a more minimalist approach, there's the Spigen Tough Armor which doesn't muck about much with fancy accents and keeps a very clean look and feel. But if you simply must show off the back of your phone we recommend the Ringke Fusion X which does a great job of combining heavy duty protection in the corners and edges with a stylized clear backplate.
