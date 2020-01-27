For our final pick, we're going to offer something a bit unconventional — bone conduction headphones. These are placed outside of your ears and allow you to hear your music in its full glory while still being aware of the world around you. Plus, this smaller headband size should work great for smaller heads.

Another pair of on-ear headphones we recommend for people with small ears are the Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth. The design here is fantastic, and if you don't like the red color shown above, there are seven others to choose from. A 30-hour battery life, excellent playback control knob, and surprisingly great sound are also all on board.

Not a fan of earbuds? Might we suggest the Adidas RPT-01 on-ear headphones. After making a name for itself in the shoe market, Adidas entered the audio niche with headphones that are IPX4 sweat/water-resistant, get 40 hours of battery life, and have Bluetooth 5.0. The fabric material is also striking and gives the RPT-01 a distinct look.

Yes, the charging case is virtually identical to the one for Apple AirPods, but don't let that deter you from checking out the TOZO T6. These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for the wireless connection, hi-fi sound quality, IPX8 waterproofing, and total battery life of about 20 hours. Not to mention, the case supports Qi wireless charging!

For those of you trying to keep costs low, one of the best options you have are the Aukey EP-T21 earbuds. Sound quality is crisp and punchy, the backs of the earbuds are touch-sensitive for convenient playback controls, and you'll get a total of 25 hours of battery life between the buds and charging case. For this price, you can't go wrong.

Jaybird is one of the best names out there when it comes to workout headphones, with the X4 being some of the company's best ones yet. Thanks to the customizable ear and wingtips, the X4 are comfy to wear no matter how big or small your ears are. They also deliver an eight-hour battery life, IPX7 water-resistance, and a customizable EQ.

Sticking with true wireless buds, another great choice comes from Soundcore with the Liberty Air 2. Soundcore's "diamond-enhanced sound" touts 15% better frequency bandwidth and double the bass for all-around better audio. Tie that together with Bluetooth 5.0, 28 hours of total battery life, and customizable EQ settings, and you get one heck of a package.

True wireless earbuds are enormously popular, and one of my favorite pairs is the Back Bay Duet 50. The Duet 50s are built incredibly well, offering a premium look and feel with both the buds and charging case. Some highlights include 40 total hours of battery, hi-fi audio, and proper sweat-proofing. All of this is made even better with the competitive price.

Kicking off this list, we've got earbuds from SoundPEATS. Available in two colors, these buds offer 10mm drivers for high-end sound with AptX support, up to 13 hours of battery life, and a full recharge time of fewer than two hours. The IPX6 water-resistance rating is great to have, as is the magnetic clasp to prevent the cable from tangling.

If you have small ears, chances are you've found it difficult to get a pair of headphones that are a good fit. There are virtually endless choices out there for audio gadgets in 2020, but finding ones that work properly in smaller-sized ears can still prove to be a pain in the butt. That's why we've done our homework and created a list of our favorite headphones/earbuds that are worth spending money on, even if your ears are smaller than the average Joe.

You might think that having small ears limits your choice of headphones, but if you know where to look, that couldn't be farther from the truth. Out of everything out there, we think the SoundPEATS Bluetooth Earphones are some of the best ones you can buy.

The buds have a simple, clean design with magnetic backs on the buds that keep the cord tangle-free wherever you go. Sound quality is good, the 13-hour battery life is decent, and IPX6 water-resistance is great to have for working out or if you happen to get caught in the rain.

If you'd rather hop aboard the true wireless earbud train, you can't go wrong with the Back Bay Duet 50. These are some of my favorite earbuds that I own, offering a fantastic user experience in virtually every way.

Lastly, if you're set on the on-ear headphone style, I'd recommend going with the Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth. The attention-to-detail with the design is darn impressive, as is the battery life and sound quality.

