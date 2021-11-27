If you've been dragging your feet when it comes to finding the right Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deal, you still have time. There are several reputable brands to choose from, so it's easy to find a wearable that will check all the boxes on your list of must-have features.
As you may know, Garmin makes some of the best Android smartwatches on the market, especially for fitness enthusiasts. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced athlete, there's a watch out there for every skill level. Not to mention that these Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals range from $30 to $200 in savings, so you'll want to act quickly!
Whether you've been searching for the perfect running watch such as the Garmin Forerunner 245 or you're looking for a fashionable women's smartwatch such as the Garmin Lily, we've got you covered. Some people prefer a lifestyle watch with a solid set of health and fitness features as well as smartwatch perks. Some options to consider in that category are the Garmin Vivoactive 4, the Garmin Venu 2, and the Garmin Venu Sq, which are all on sale for Cyber Monday.
Best Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals
- : Garmin fenix 6/6S | $200 off
- : Garmin Venu | $150 off
- : Garmin Vivoactive 4/4S | $150 off
- : Garmin Forerunner 245 | $100 off
- : Garmin Forerunner 45/45S | $70 off
- : Garmin Venu Sq | $70 off
- : Garmin Venu 2/2S | $50 off
- : Garmin Lily (Sport) | $50 off
- : Garmin Lily (Classic) | $50 off
- : Garmin Approach S42 | $50 off
- : Garmin Approach S12 | $50 off
- : Garmin Approach S10 | $30 off
Garmin fenix 6/6S | $200 off
The Garmin fenix 6 models are some of the most advanced GPS smartwatches on the market. The fenix 6 and 6S are the cheapest options, but you still get tons of features, including ClimbPro, PacePro, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, and more. All models within the fenix 6 lineup are $200 off.
Garmin Venu | $150 off
The Garmin Venu was a hit when it first came out. It has a successor already, but it's still one of the best Garmin lifestyle watches. You get a bright AMOLED display, five days of battery life, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and more. Access animated workouts, including cardio, strength, yoga, and more.
Garmin Vivoactive 4/4S | $150 off
This unbeatable deal on The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a rare sight as it's one of the company's most popular lifestyle watches. You get GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, Garmin Pay, and onboard music storage. Both the Vivoactive 4 and the smaller 4S are $150 off.
Garmin Forerunner 245 | $100 off
If you're a runner, you'll appreciate the Forerunner lineup. The 245 model sits right in the middle and offers a wide range of perks. It has all the basics such as GPS, activity/sleep tracking, and heart-rate monitoring. You also get advanced running metrics to help monitor and improve your performance.
Garmin Forerunner 45/45S | $70 off
Runners who are just starting to track their workouts might prefer something a bit simpler such as the Garmin Forerunner 45. When recording runs, the watch will track your GPS-based distance, time, pace, cadence, and calories burned. Both the Forerunner 45 and smaller 45S are $70 off.
Garmin Venu Sq | $70 off
One of the best Cyber Monday deals around is the Garmin Venu Sq. This simple but efficient lifestyle watch has everything you need, which makes it perfect for daily wear. You can track your workouts and sleep patterns, monitor your heart rate, check your blood oxygen levels, and much more.
Garmin Venu 2/2S | $50 off
If you like having the newest watch, you might fall in love with the Venu 2. This new wearable offers 11 days of battery life and tons of new perks such as Health Snapshot, Sleep Score, and Fitness Age. The new activity profiles include including HIIT, indoor climbing, bouldering, and hiking. Both the Venu 2 and 2S are $50 off.
Garmin Lily (Sport) | $50 off
Garmin says the Lily smartwatch is designed by women, for women. It's light, compact, and extremely attractive. If you're a fitness enthusiast, you'll likely prefer the Sport model, which comes with a lightweight aluminum bezel and a silicone band. Track your activities, sleep, heart rate, menstrual cycle, and more.
Garmin Lily (Classic) | $50 off
If fashion is your top priority and can you stretch your budget a bit, the Garmin Lily Classic model might be more your speed. It takes your style to the next level with a stunning stainless steel bezel and a premium leather band. Fortunately, it has all the same features as the Garmin Lily Sport model.
Garmin Approach S42 | $50 off
Wearing a golf watch doesn't mean you have to compromise your sense of style. The Approach S42 comes with a durable metal bezel and a full-color, sunlight-visible display. You'll have access to thousands of preloaded courses. AutoShot detection lets you take your shot and track where it landed.
Garmin Approach S12 | $50 off
The Approach S12 is an affordable golf-focused wearable with a high-resolution, sunlight-visible display that's perfect for golfing. Your watch will provide yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green. Keep score on the watch and upload directly to the Garmin Golf app.
Garmin Approach S10 | $30 off
If you want a lightweight golf watch with a unique design, you'll have met your match with the Approach S10. It has a rechargeable battery that allows you to play for up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. Simply upload your scorecards to Garmin Express to keep track of rounds.
As you can see, there are numerous Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals to pick from. We've done our best to cover them all, but more might pop up as the weekend goes on. Whether you're looking for something simple and affordable or you'd prefer something more advanced with premium features, the options are endless.
If you're not quite ready to dive into the world of smartwatches yet, you might be more interested in the Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals instead. You'll still have all the key features you need to track your health and fitness. Most importantly, you can get a killer deal for Cyber Monday and start tracking on the cheap!
