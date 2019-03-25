Speaking as a passionate mobile gamer, the pain points I deal with most often are dealing with bad controls, a dying battery, bad audio, and running low on internal storage. That's where having the right accessories on hand can really save the day. We've rounded up the best controllers, battery packs, and headphones that you should consider if you want to step your game up.

Now, of course, none of these accessories will make you a better gamer, but you will be more comfortable and able to game longer. I recommend the SteelSeries Stratus Duo for controllers because of its smart design and lower price. For battery packs, I always recommend the Ventev Powercell 6100+ because I can take it with me everywhere without worrying about cables or wall bricks. Beyond that, if you can expand the storage on your phone you absolutely should — and then do some independent research on emulators and ROMs. It's a particularly great way to get some use out of those Bluetooth controllers.

