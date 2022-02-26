Best gaming accessories for phones Android Central 2022

Speaking as a passionate mobile gamer, finding the best smartphone gaming accessories can save you from inadequate controls, a dying battery, tinny audio, and limited internal storage. With cloud-based streaming platforms on the rise and the best Android games adding controller support and more demanding graphics, having the right Android gaming accessories on hand can make or break a gaming session. We've rounded up the best controllers, battery packs, and headphones that you should consider if you want to step your game up.

Bottom line

Building up your collection of the best smartphone gaming accessories will vary based on whether you're planning on using them on the road or at home. Our favorites fall into specific categories: you need the best Android controllers so you don't need to rely on your touchscreen; some of great headphones to get better audio quality and spare passersby the noise; a USB-C portable charger or power bank in case your game wipes out your battery; and a quality microSD card, assuming your phone has expandable storage and you're not using cloud gaming platforms.

There are lots of great Android games with Bluetooth controller support. You'll find plenty of Bluetooth controllers that can work for hardcore gaming on your phone, but none more convenient than the Razer Kishi, which converts your phone into a handheld console. It's powered by your phone and supports a USB-C pass-through, so you only need to worry about keeping one device charged. Just make sure you have a Kishi-compatible phone before buying one.

Then, to make your mobile gaming experience as high-end as possible, you'll want headphones that will let your game audio cut through any distractions. Whether you prefer in-ear or over-ear audio, the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth or Razer Hammerhead earbuds both fit the bill.