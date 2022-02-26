Best gaming accessories for phones Android Central 2022
Speaking as a passionate mobile gamer, finding the best smartphone gaming accessories can save you from inadequate controls, a dying battery, tinny audio, and limited internal storage. With cloud-based streaming platforms on the rise and the best Android games adding controller support and more demanding graphics, having the right Android gaming accessories on hand can make or break a gaming session. We've rounded up the best controllers, battery packs, and headphones that you should consider if you want to step your game up.
Built to slot in almost any Android phone with a center USB-C port, the Razer Kishi runs off your phone battery and supports pass-through charging. So unlike most Bluetooth controllers, you'll never have to charge it. It collapses into a convenient travel size, input lag is never a problem, and it's less conspicuous than a gaming-clip controller when playing on the go.
Built for phones, tablets and PC: SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller
The Stratus Duo uses Bluetooth to sync with Android and a Wi-Fi dongle to connect to your PC, meaning you won't have to disconnect from one to play on the other — just flip a switch on its back, and you're good to go! It's quite comfortable to hold for marathon sessions. Its rechargeable lithium-ion battery should last you 20 hours. The only thing missing is haptic feedback, but that shouldn't be a dealbreaker for most mobile gamers.
For elite configurations: Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller for Android
The Razer Raiju Mobile is an expensive controller, but for your money, you get one of the best Bluetooth controllers for a smartphone that you will ever own. Features include remappable buttons and an accompanying app that lets you set up custom control profiles for games. It's also got a sturdy phone mount and can remember and instantly pair with two different phones over Bluetooth or through a wired connection.
Modern meets retro: 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad - Gray edition
Calling all '90s kids! 8Bitdo has created this Bluetooth controller to include all the modern features you demand from a controller, including rumble functions and dual-stick controls while staying true to the iconic design of the Super Nintendo controller. This is an excellent option if you're a nostalgic gamer looking to install some retro gaming emulators on your phone.
Get a better grip: GameSir F2 Grip
Sometimes, the worst part about gaming on a phone for long periods is that our phones weren't designed to be held in landscape for hours at a time. If you regularly get hand cramps while gaming, this universal phone grip accessory can give your palms something substantial to rest on while also including an on-screen joystick adapter that works pretty good with MOBA-style games.
Best wireless earbuds: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds
If you want active noise canceling to block out the real world for your gaming world, but prefer earbuds to over-ear headphones, the Razer Hammerhead line is one of our favorites. It's designed to be gaming-friendly, with low latency and comfortable silicon tips.
Best phone stand: Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
While phone clips and controller grips are great ways of keeping your phone close, they can also be heavy. Sometimes it's just better for your eyes and your K/D ratio to prop your phone up and hold your controller at a distance. You want a stand that'll keep your phone tilted at the optimal angle, but which can also be folded up and transported with you. Lamicall has many phone stands, but this folding stand is our pick for its adjustability and portability.
Petite power boost: Charmast Power Bank 10,000mAh
The best smartphone gaming accessories should be as easy to carry around as your phone itself, and this palm-sized power bank has enough power to recharge your phone but will barely make a dent in your pocket. It can be charged via micro-USB input, USB-C input/output, or QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A output.
A retro gamer's best friend: Samsung 128GB Evo Select microSD
Not all Android phones support expandable storage via microSD — but if yours does, you can absolutely use one to sideload your phone with games not found on the Google Play Store or your favorite ROMs from your childhood. Samsung makes reliable cards, and the EVO Select 128GB offers the best value.
A must-have for Game Pass: 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro for Xbox Cloud Gaming On Android
If you're specifically looking to stream Game Pass titles on your phone, 8BitDo has teamed up with Microsoft for a themed version of its popular SN30 Pro. Unlike the original version, this controller comes with a phone clip and lets you customize trigger and thumbstick sensitivity and button mapping — plus, you get the Xbox home button.
Google gaming must-have: Stadia controller - Clearly White
Stadia subscribers can play with any Bluetooth controller. Still, it's worth investing in the official controller, which is exceptionally comfortable for long play sessions and has functional Stadia-specific buttons like the one-touch capture button. It will work across your PC and Android devices, including non-Stadia platforms like Steam. For mobile gaming specifically, however, you'll need to invest in a phone stand.
Keep it clean: MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Dirt, grime, and dust are part of life, so if you need a say way to keep your favorite Android gaming device clean, you can't go wrong with these cleaning cloths.
Bottom line
Building up your collection of the best smartphone gaming accessories will vary based on whether you're planning on using them on the road or at home. Our favorites fall into specific categories: you need the best Android controllers so you don't need to rely on your touchscreen; some of great headphones to get better audio quality and spare passersby the noise; a USB-C portable charger or power bank in case your game wipes out your battery; and a quality microSD card, assuming your phone has expandable storage and you're not using cloud gaming platforms.
There are lots of great Android games with Bluetooth controller support. You'll find plenty of Bluetooth controllers that can work for hardcore gaming on your phone, but none more convenient than the Razer Kishi, which converts your phone into a handheld console. It's powered by your phone and supports a USB-C pass-through, so you only need to worry about keeping one device charged. Just make sure you have a Kishi-compatible phone before buying one.
Then, to make your mobile gaming experience as high-end as possible, you'll want headphones that will let your game audio cut through any distractions. Whether you prefer in-ear or over-ear audio, the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth or Razer Hammerhead earbuds both fit the bill.
