Facebook curates the Oculus Quest gaming store with only the "best" apps, according to its criteria. This policy has shut out some truly fun VR titles, mainly from indie game developers, on the official platform. But thanks to sideloading on the Quest, you can still access them. We've outlined some of the best titles available via sideloading, along with information on what apps and files you'll need to make them work.

★ Featured Favorite : To the Top How Facebook rejected this game, in which robotic cheetahs with jets in their paws soar through beautiful, geometric sandboxes full of obstacles, challenging puzzles, and hidden treasures, we'll never understand. Climb, skate, fly, and fall through 35 maps, with Mirror's Edge-esque time trials encouraging you to improve your movement mechanics and find new, faster paths through levels. $15 at Itch.io

(Side)load up on games

SideQuest is chock-full of promising indie developers that don't have the time or resources to jump through Facebook's hoops and achieve an official release. But that doesn't mean the games they've designed specifically for the Oculus Quest platform aren't worth enjoying. Thanks to sideloading, you can install and play games not sold through the Quest's store. This opens up your library even more and gives you even more games to play. Plus, it's not a super complicated process.

To the Top benefits from Quest's wireless setup, as it lets you whip your head around faster to dodge mid-air obstacles and reach your targets.

Free or pay-what-you-like titles like Pavlov: Shack and Crisis VRigade offer just as much multiplayer replay value and stimulating gameplay as official Oculus Store releases in the $20-and-up range. Plus, releases that would never hit the official Oculus Store—mods of non-Oculus titles like Lambda1VR or early-access titles like Deisim—can still reach Quest owners eager for content.