Samsung doesn't spend too much time talking gaming during its phone launch events, but for both the Note 8 and the S10, Samsung announced it partnered with Epic Games for exclusive Fortnite content because Samsung's the most popular Android phone and Fortnite is still one of the most popular games in 2019 — and better than ever on mobile with a physical controller in your hands. We've rounded up the best gamepads to pair with your Galaxy S10 and get an edge over your competition.

The possibilities of mobile gaming continue to expand as more game developers take the time to add controller support to their games. For shooters and platformers, the ability to play with a controller can be a real game-changer. My recommendation is the SteelSeries Stratus Duo, which offers the best value for your money, but the Razer Raiju Mobile is the most elite and premium Android controller available and worth the investment for its all-in approach for mobile gaming.

